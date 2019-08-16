Michael Jackson’s Former Bodyguard Matt Fiddes Says All Of The Pop Star’s Accusers Are Motivated By Money

The documentary Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth released on various streaming services this week and defends the late pop star’s legacy from the accusations of sexual abuse covered in the controversial HBO documentary Leaving Neverland. The movie heavily features Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, who claims that the recent accusations by Wade Robson and James Safechuck — as well as past accusations — are all about money.

“There’s no evidence,” Fiddes said, per The Sun. “It’s always money, it’s always financial.”

The new documentary highlights that Robson and Safechuck filed an unsuccessful civil action against the Jackson estate before they made Leaving Neverland with director Dan Reed.

Although writer Mike Smallcombe, who wrote a biography about Jackson, claims its possible Jackson molested Robson and Safechuck, he highlighted that both defended Jackson under oath numerous times in the past.

“While it can’t completely be ruled out that Michael Jackson abused Safechuck and Robson… you never know,” Smallcombe said. “I can’t sit here and say Michael Jackson is innocent and this definitely didn’t happen, but what I can say is that at least half a dozen things are inconsistent.”

“When money is involved you need to be wary. Jimmy and Wade are perjurers.”

Per The Inquisitr, new footage from Robson’s 2016 deposition was released in a new video called “Lies of Leaving Neverland,” which is available on YouTube. The video attacks the credibility of the controversial documentary and claims that it contains contradictions, discredited source material, and provable lies, among other things.

During the deposition, Robson admits that his memories have “evolved” as part of his “healing journey.”

“You know, it evolves, details get added to,” Robson stated.

Robson also recently criticized MTV’s decision to keep Jackson’s name on the Video Vanguard Award, which will be given to Missy Elliot at this year’s Video Music Awards (VMAs). He said the decision suggests that victims of sexual abuse don’t have public support.

Regardless, Reed claims that he made Leaving Neverland using vigorous research and attempted to poke holes in Robson and Safechuck’s stories. As The Inquisitr reported, the backlash from Jackson supporters — from criticism and lawsuits to death threats — has not deterred him or HBO.

“I stand by every second of the film and so does HBO,” Reed said in an interview with Deadline.

Reed claims that Robson and Safechuck were seduced both physically and psychologically over time. He suggests that they were not violently broken but instead seduced and sexualized as if they were adults.