Sara Underwood Bares Her Booty In Beach Snap

It’s no secret that Sara Underwood loves the outdoors. Her Instagram account is filled with shots from beautiful locations she has visited. On Friday, she updated her account with one of those locations in which she wore a bathing suit that revealed her famous booty.

The snap was taken on what appeared to a remote area of a beach. With white sand below and blue sky above, the shot was the picturesque summer scene. Underwood wore a one-piece bathing suit that showed most of her derrière. She was barefoot and sported a straw hat on her head to block the sun. She was walking up to a truck, so viewers got a nice view of her shapely body from behind.

The truck is quite unusual in that it has a tiny cabin built on top of it. With two camp chairs and a table set up behind the truck, the scene looked as though Underwood and her boyfriend, Jacob Witzling, had found the perfect place to enjoy the clear view of the sunset.

Fans loved the shot for all kinds of reasons. Most of the comments complimented Underwood on her body, while others commented on the truck.

“you have a great figure,” one admirer wrote.

“Awww lawwdd,” joked another.

The truck also got some love.

“That truck is so sweet,” one fan said.

“My favorite truck in the whole world!!” wrote a follower.

The truck happened to be the couple’s home as they traveled across the country not too long ago. Underwood said in the post’s comments that she and Witzling started their journey with the truck in Boston, adding that they have been “all over” the United States before landing on the West Coast.

Loading...

The small cabin on the truck is a sample of the couple’s project called Cabinland. They are looking to purchase a piece of forested property in the Pacific Northwest and build several tiny cabins on it. They have already constructed a couple of the cabins, and Underwood has shared some of them on her Instagram page.

Witzling said that he takes his inspiration for building the off-grid cabins from “cabins of the past, from the world of fantasy both in movies and books, and in that childlike part of my imagination that I’m continually trying to preserve,” reported Dwell magazine.

The couple has a YouTube channel called Cabinland, where they keep viewers updated with what they are doing.