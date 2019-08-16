Nicki Minaj Drops Twitter Bombshell After Obtaining Marriage License With Sex Offender Boyfriend Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj appears to have dropped a bit of a bombshell. As The Daily Mail reports, the Queen rapper has officially changed her Twitter name to Mrs. Petty. The 36-year-old has been making major headlines for suggesting that she’s all set to marry her boyfriend Kenneth Petty. The star obtained a marriage license from a Beverly Hills courthouse at the end of July, with further hints coming from a recent statement saying that she would wed her beau in the not-too-distant future.

Nicki’s relationship with Kenneth has proven controversial from the start by virtue of him being a registered sex offender. Kenneth was convicted of the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl back in 1995.

The news appeared to have stumped fans, although Nicki’s statement on her Queen Radio show earlier this week did drop clues, as ET Online reports.

“[We] filed for the marriage license and we still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again. From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

Nicki appeared to have added more mystery by not making any linked social media updates since changing her name. The star last updated her Instagram on Thursday, with Friday’s Twitter activity appearing to center around her music.

Nicki Minaj Changes Twitter Name to Petty Suggesting She's Married

Nicki’s words on her radio show made no secret of her plans, though. While the star did suggest that she wants to focus on her career, she did mention nuptials several times in the space of just a few sentences.

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that [so] I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later. I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out,” she said.

Fan responses to the relationship overall appear to have been mixed. While many feel that this hard-hitting loudmouth is perfectly capable of making her own decisions as a grown woman – and many seem to feel that she is well off with Petty – others have risen eyebrows at the whole affair. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, feedback to Minaj and Petty obtaining a marriage license was both positive and negative.

Nicki has been steadily updating her social media with a reminder that she’s in a solid relationship. Raunchy as some of the public displays of affection with Petty have been, they have shown the star to appear happy.

