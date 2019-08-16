Brian Austin Green Admits He Actually Did Hook Up With ‘BH90210’ Co-Star Tori Spelling Back In The Day

The actor finally comes clean about an off-camera tryst with his 'Beverly Hills, 90210' co-star.

Brian Austin Green is coming clean. The star opened up about his player ways back in his Beverly Hills, 90210 days as he finally admitted to a real-life hookup with his TV girlfriend, Tori Spelling.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Green was asked which of the 90210 co-stars “got laid the most” when the show aired in the 1990s. Green’s co-stars included heartthrobs Jason Priestley and the late Luke Perry, but the actor admitted it was actually he who got the most action, according to Us Weekly.

Green famously dated his Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Vanessa Marcil and later had a son with him, Kassius. But the actor, who played David Silver on the teen series, also admitted that he did hook up with Spelling, who played David’s girlfriend Donna Martin on the show. The Donna and David characters eventually married on the Beverly Hills, 90210 series finale in 2000.

When a WWHL caller asked Green whether he had a real-life “romantic relationship” with Spelling, he tried to dodge the question. But after Cohen confirmed that Spelling dished about the hookup in the past— the girl took a lie detector test at one point — he finally admitted what everyone knew all along.

“We hooked up. We did. But we were young and so that’s what young people do.”

Green’s admission of some on-set action with Spelling comes two days after he tried to deny their relationship. In a sit-down with AOL Build earlier this week, Green said Spelling “answered perfectly” when she said in a past interview that she had a crush on him but that “nothing really ever happened.”

Green claimed he never had a thing for the True Tori star, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

“No, no, no we were kids, we were doing a show. Tori’s awesome, we had a lot of fun but I’m one of those serial monogamous daters,” the BH90210 star insisted.

Back in 2015, Spelling took a polygraph test on Lifetime’s Celebrity Lie Detector and alleged that she slept with Green when they were teens on Beverly Hills, 90210. According to Entertainment Tonight, it was more than just a hookup to Spelling. The daughter of 90210 creator Aaron Spelling noted that there were all of these “hot girls” and extras on the set and that she was really just hoping that Brian Austin Green liked her.

