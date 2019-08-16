‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore, 48, Flaunts Weight Loss In New Instagram Pic

After giving birth to her baby daughter nine months ago, Kenya Moore has been serious about losing her pregnancy weight. Over the past several months, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been sharing the progress she has made with her Instagram fans, who have been inspired and supportive of her ability to snap back.

On Friday, the 48-year-old reality TV star took to the popular social media platform to do just that as she shared a sizzling snapshot of herself in workout clothes that put her slimmed-down figure on full display. In the photo, Moore is posing in an elegant room as she rocks a pattern yellow-and-white sports bra with thick straps that go around her neck and low-cut neckline that helps accentuate her cleavage.

Moore teamed her bra with a pair of light gray leggings that sit just below the actress’s bellybutton, showcasing her wide hips and slender midsection while proudly showing off her toned abs. The reality TV star is posing with one leg propped in front of the other in a pose that further highlights the curves of her body, including her toned thighs.

The mother of one is wearing her raven hair in a middle part as it hangs down over her shoulders and onto her chest.

Moore is facing the camera as she shoots a bright, big smile at the onlooker. The actress is holding a bottle of vitamins in each hand as she is using her post to promote Body Complex RX, a brand of plant-based health and beauty supplements that claim to help with weight loss. As she indicated in her caption, she is holding a B12 complex in one hand and a fat-burning complex in the other. Moore went on to share that she is almost at the finish line of her weight-loss journey, indicating that she is losing her last pounds to achieve her ideal weight.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Moore shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 4,100 likes and upward of 80 comments in under an hour of being posted, meaning it will likely still get a whole lot more love as the day progresses. Users of the social media app who are fans of the reality TV star took to the comments section to praise her figure and share their admiration for her.

“Are you smaller than before the baby? You look great,” one user asked, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“This tummy killing me love it,” another fan chimed in, adding a red heart at the end of the comment.