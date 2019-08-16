Meghan Markle Gets A Hilarious Mention In Latest Episode Of ‘Suits’

Meghan Markle was once an actress with a leading role on Suits not too long ago and the show gave it’s audience a hilarious reminder of that during its latest episode. During one scene, her character’s on-screen husband Mike talks about the life she’s living now and uses a huge understatement to describe what she’s been up to.

“Good,” Mike says when he’s he’s asked about how Meghan’s character, Rachel Zane, is doing. “In fact, if I told you how good, you probably wouldn’t believe me”

The show’s official Twitter page kept up the gag with a tongue in cheek tweet that got some positive reactions in the replies.

“She turned out pretty good! That line was brilliant!” one of their followers wrote.

“This is actually an amazing line,” another fan tweeted.

Other fans expressed hope that the Duchess Of Sussex would see the scene and this mention of her.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, since taking on her new royal role, Meghan has said that she misses working on Suits. While she and Prince Harry were at an engagement one fan said that she misses Suits and Meghan said: “So do I.”

Patrick J. Adams, the actor who plays Mike Ross had previously left the show along with Meghan but based on this article from TVLine, it looks like he’s back for the rest of the season. Rachel and Mike got married and both left the law firm where the show is set and moved to Seattle.

“I couldn’t be happier to be a part of the final chapter of Suits,” Adams said in an interview with Deadline about his return to the show. “I’ve missed my TV family and am looking forward to seeing what kind of trouble Mike Ross can stir up at the firm one last time. But, if the wardrobe department thinks they’re getting back the suits I stole when I left, they’re going to be very disappointed.”

Loading...

As Distractify notes, it’s unfortunately very unlikely that Meghan will ever return to Suits. Members of the British Royal Family are only allowed to work in their official roles. So that would rule out a return for the royal family’s newest duchess to the small screen. According to Distractify, Suits producers have even said that they would donate up to $6 million to charity if Meghan agreed to come back but it’s probably not going to happen.

So fans will have to be satisfied with cheeky references to Rachel Zane’s new life until the show ends this season.