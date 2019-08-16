‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope’s Deadly Mistake

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will make a deadly mistake. Hope’s celebrating every moment with her daughter, Beth Logan (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), and she’s not thinking ahead. It appears as if her life may be in jeopardy during the week of August 19, per Highlight Hollywood.

Hope finally has her family back together again. For months, she thought that Beth had died during childbirth, only to discover that Phoebe was actually Beth. Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) have also reconnected after they had their marriage annulled earlier this year.

After finding Beth, Hope told her ex-husband that she and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) never consummated their marriage on their honeymoon. Hope also admitted that she never stopped loving Liam. Of course, she and Liam were thrilled that they would be able to have the family that they always wanted.

Things may dramatically change during the week of August 19. Hope knows how Thomas betrayed her and will approach Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) for some legal advice. This may prove to be a fatal mistake on her part. B&B fans know that Thomas ran Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) car off the road. Emma died on the scene while Thomas looked on. He is clearly deranged.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope wants to annul her marriage. She no longer wants to be married to the designer. Thomas manipulated her into marrying him and hid the fact that her daughter was alive.

There are two possible grounds for annulment that Justin may wish to pursue. Firstly, Hope and Thomas never consummated their marriage. Another option available to him is to prove that Hope and Liam’s annulment was void. B&B fans may remember that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) had their marriage annulled on the grounds of physical incapacity. At the time, they believed that Hope could not have children. This has proved to be untrue and Hope and Liam could still technically be married.

Justin will also offer to sort out Beth’s adoption since Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is legally still her mother. Of course, Hope wants her paternal rights to be restored as soon as possible.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that when Thomas learns that Hope wants to annul their marriage, he will become enraged. He is obsessed with Hope and worked very hard to make her his wife.

Thomas will lash out at his son and blame him for Hope’s decision to leave him. He will then go looking for Hope. The designer has repeatedly stated that he needs to be with his wife and will make sure that she understands her place in his life.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he will rush to the cliff house in search of Hope. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will also race to Steffy’s house in a bid to get there before Thomas. It seems as if they know that Hope’s life is in grave danger.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.