Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Kyle And Lola Get Married

The Friday, August 16 The Young and the Restless recap brings Kyle and Lola’s wedding. After a week filled with cold feet and worries about Lola’s family, the big day finally arrives, but it is not without issues.

Theo (Tyler Johnson) sent Kyle (Michael Mealor) a threatening text. He told Kyle that the wedding day is the end of Kyle’s life as he knows it. Theo even asked his former friend if he had any last wishes. Kyle freaked out, and he ended up getting some advice from his aunts Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Kyle said divorce is in his family’s DNA, but Ashley and Traci reassured him that he is the right guy for Lola (Sasha Calle). They also offered the support of their flawed family. Plus, they pointed out that Kyle had already been with Lola through sickness and in health.

At Crimson Lights, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) asked Summer (Hunter King) if she really wanted to go to Kyle’s wedding. After all, Kyle hurt Summer. However, Summer insisted that she wanted to be there for her friends even if it is hard. Phyllis agreed to go as Summer’s plus one.

Meanwhile, at Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle), Billy (Jason Thompson) flashed back to Delia. However, when Victoria asked him if he was okay, Billy lied and said he had never been better.

Loading...

At the wedding venue, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), Abby (Melissa Ordway), and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) helped Lola get ready to walk down the aisle. They gave Lola something old, a vintage clutch. Next came something new, Ashley’s new fragrance. A blue garter fulfilled the something blue part of the old saying. Finally, Abby’s diamond earrings as something borrowed. Then they group hugged, and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) came in, and he and Lola shared an embrace before the wedding. Celeste (Eva LaRue) showed up, and Lola asked her mom to walk her down the aisle with Rey.

The guests arrived, and Kyle thanked Jack (Peter Bergman) for getting Celeste to come back to Genoa City for the big day. Celeste and Rey walked Lola down the aisle. After that, Celeste noticed a lurker, and it turned out to be Adrian (Jay Montalvo), and Celeste confronted him. Rey glanced toward the scene.

Phyllis told Summer the whole thing was almost over. Then, Kyle and Lola recited their wedding vows to each other. The officiant pronounced them husband and wife, and then Kyle kissed his bride, and the ceremony finished.