Kylie Jenner Ridiculed Over Sexy Dress Photo Fail

Kylie Jenner is showing off her famous figure on social media yet again.

On Friday, Kylie shared a racy new photo of herself on her Instagram account and her fans went wild for many reasons.

In the photo, Kylie had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

The makeup mogul added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink color on her lips to complete her glam look. She also accessorized with a pair of dangling earrings.

Kylie was seen sitting on a bench as she donned a colorful crop top, which flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, and flat belly. She also wore a flowing, matching skirt.

Kylie lifted the skirt to show even more of her long, lean legs, and that was where fans noticed the problem.

Many of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s fans gushed over how beautiful she was and how much they loved her, but others noticed a major issue with the photo. It appeared that Kylie’s leg had been edited in a major Photoshop fail.

“WHERE IS YOU [sic] LEG?????” one fan commented in all caps.

“Sooo no one else sees the photo shop fail????” another asked the rest of Kylie’s followers.

“What’s good with your leg,” a third person wrote in the comment section.

“That leg edit though,” another critic commented.

As many fans already know, the Kardashian-Jenner family is often called out for editing their photos online.

Loading...

However, recently fans praised Kylie Jenner’s oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, for not editing her stretch marks out of a bathing suit snap, revealing that it was refreshing to see Kourtney’s real body.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans went wild over Kourtney’s natural looking photo, and took to the comments section to let her know just how much they loved it.

“Thank you so much for not editing out your stretch marks!!” one user commented on the photo, to which Kourtney replied, revealing that she loves the “little stripes” on her legs and hips.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kylie Jenner and the rest of her family’s edited and unedited photos by following them all on their social media accounts.