Alleged Epstein Collaborator Ghislaine Maxwell Ducked Notoriety For A Decade, Reportedly Changing Residences

The alleged Epstein co-conspirator, who is accused grooming girls for Epstein, spent a decade globetrotting.

Ghislaine Maxwell, an alleged co-conspirator of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, had recently lived in a quiet Massachusetts town known as Manchester-by-the-Sea, but over the last decade was difficult to track down and had lived in various locations across the world, according to a report published by The Washington Post on Friday.

A woman in New York filed a lawsuit against Maxwell claiming that she and three other unnamed women recruited and groomed girls for Epstein, per The Washington Post report.

The 57-year-old alleged Epstein accomplice had reportedly been difficult to locate for years. Police reportedly attempted to interview Maxwell during their 2007 investigation into Epstien, though were unsuccessful in tracking her down. In the decade the followed, Maxwell would allegedly call several countries around the world home, including residences in London, New York, Paris, and on various boats in the Caribbean, The Washington Post said.

In recent years, Maxwell reportedly lived in a quiet shore town made famous by the 2016 film of the same name staring Casey Affleck.

Jeffrey Epstein's gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell spotted at In-N-Out Burger in first photos since his death https://t.co/ZeGqWbvFKx pic.twitter.com/cmJC07v5qm — New York Post (@nypost) August 15, 2019

Maxwell has been reportedly described as the coordinator of a previous Epstein sex trafficking operation, which the late wealthy financier pleaded guilty to state charges in exchange for a plea deal that halted a federal investigation into Epstein and allowed the man, who had notable connections including former President Bill Clinton and current President Donald Trump, to get away with minimal jail time as part of a work-release program, per NBC News.

Maxwell was spotted on Monday eating at an In-N-Out burger restaurant in Los Angeles, California just two days after Epstein reportedly committed suicide in his jail cell in New York. Epstein reportedly killed himself by hanging. He was set to stand trail on federal sex trafficking chargers.

According to a report from Business Insider, Maxwell was spotted with a milkshake, another beverage, a single-patty burger and an order of plain fries. Business Insider reported that Maxwell’s burger run was significant because the alleged Epstein co-conspirator appeared to be ready to be photographed by onlookers as she ate outside the California restaurant, reading a book titled The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives.

Per a previous report from The Inquisitir, Maxwell allegedly told someone who approached her that she believed it would be the last time she was able to eat at the California burger joint. As The Inquisitir noted, Maxwell had not been publicly photographed since an appearance in 2016.