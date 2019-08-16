Blond Bombshell Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Cleavage In Sexy Swimwear Shot

The island life seems to agree with Hilde Osland. The beauty’s latest post to Instagram on Friday suggested that she was perfectly happy in Bali, where her last several shots have been tagged.

In the snap, the beauty was lounging on some outdoor cushions beside a pool. She was laying on her side wearing a bright orange one-piece swimming suit with a low-cut neckline and high-cut hips. The photo was taken closer to Osland’s head, which caused the focus of the photo to be Osland’s voluptuous chest. The orange bathing suit drew the eye to down the model’s slender waist, curvy hips and toned thighs. Osland’s bronzed skin look smooth and flawless. The bombshell rested her head on one arms and shaded her face from the sun with the other. Her makeup was perfect with natural tones and a coral color on her lips that matched her swimsuit. She gave the camera a sexy smile while she relaxed.

Osland’s 1.4 million followers were thrilled with the shot, and most of them commented on how gorgeous she looked. Some admirers got a little creative with their comments.

“I pretty much love you,” one fan wrote.

“A fire inside me is burning brightly, kiss me and set me free from this thirst for your sweet lips. Those curves!!! Hotness overloaded,” another excited admirer told the beauty.

“We should be dating,” another fan joked.

“I would sell my kidney to be beautiful as you are Ummm I’m sorry but I’m pretty sure it’s illegal to look this good,” one fan remarked.

Another fan told the beauty that she was “flawless” and her eyes were “captivating.”

“That photo is one of the tremendous things I have ever seen…. absolutely amazing,” another admirer wrote.

It is not uncommon to see those kinds of remarks on Osland’s posts. She is well-known for sharing racy and semi-nude photos. She appears to be confident wearing skimpy outfits that showcase her fabulous figure.

The beauty does her part to stay in shape. A quick scroll through her Instagram account shows that she likes to be outdoors — and not always in a bathing suit. She likes to snowboard and hike. Originally from Norway, Osland splits her time between Australia and Bali, but appears to spend a lot of time traveling.

Much to the disappointment of some of her male followers, Osland has been in a relationship with photographer James Foster. The two recently celebrated their two-year anniversary.