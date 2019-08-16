‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Slaps Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the usually mild-mannered Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) has a rather feisty side. Hope and her cousin, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), will face off in her cabin. And if Flo was hoping to make peace, she has another thing coming, per She Knows Soaps.

For months Hope believed that Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) had died during childbirth. Although Flo knew that her baby was alive, she never told her the truth. Instead, she watched Hope grieve and make hasty decisions because she thought that her baby was dead. Hope gave up her marriage, married Thomas, and vowed to be a mother to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) because she thought that that was her only shot at motherhood.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) uncovered the truth and discovered that Flo has never been pregnant. He verified the fact with the hospital where she supposedly gave birth that she was never a patient at their facility, and finally got her to confess. Flo admitted everything, shocking Liam and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) with the gory details. Afterward, Liam raced to tell Hope that their child, Beth, was actually Phoebe. Flo knew that the truth was out and that she would have to face the music.

After telling Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) how she came to pose as the baby’s birth mother, Ridge ordered her not to leave town. The dressmaker also took her driver’s license away from her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Flo and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will sneak into Hope’s cabin. They want to present their side of the story. But Hope won’t be in the mood for confessions. While Hope’s aunts deal with Shauna, Hope will blast Flo.

Hope will unleash her wrath on an unsuspecting Flo. She trusted her cousin and often confided in her, yet Flo never told her the truth. Hope will slap Flo when she tries to defend herself. When it comes to Beth, nothing that Flo can say will make it better. Hope feels that she has lost out on months of Beth’s life and that Flo is to be blamed for it. Flo will be stunned when Hope gets physical with her. However, she knows that Hope has every right to be angry with her.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.