AEW News: Huge Match Announced For ‘All Out’

Later this month, the All Elite Wrestling roster heads to Chicago for All Out, which will be the upstart promotion’s final pay-per-view before they debut their weekly show on TNT this October.

The show is shaping up to feature an absolutely stacked card. Adam Page is scheduled to take on the legendary Chris Jericho to crown the company’s inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. Elsewhere, the Young Bucks will compete against the Lucha Brothers in a ladder match for the AAA World Tag Team Championship. Many were wondering if AEW would be adding more women’s matches to the card.

One of the most highly-anticipated matches on the show, however, is the Casino Battle Royal to determine a contender for the AEW Women’s Championship. The majority of the women’s roster will be a part of the over-the-top rope challenge, as well as new recruits such as Jazz and Ivelisse. But it’s not the only women’s match we’ll see.

AEW took to their official TNT Twitter account to announce that Riho and Hikaru Shida will face off in a special showcase match. The company appears to be making itself the American home of Japanese joshi wrestling, and this match is another prime example of their dedication to hosting global talent.

Neither performer is a stranger to AEW fans, though, which makes the match even more exciting. Fans are already familiar with the pair, having watched them put on some impressive showings at their previous events.

Both wrestlers teamed up with Ryo Mizunami to take on Aja Kong, Emi Sakura and Yuka Sakazaki at Double or Nothing. After that, Riho faced Yuka Sakazaki and Nyla Rose at Fyter Fest, followed by a tag team match with Britt Baker against Bea Priestley and Shoko Makajima at Fight for the Fallen.

All Out promises to be a huge show for wrestling fans, but it could be the last company pay-per-view we see for a while. Following the big event, AEW’s pay-per-view calendar will be more spaced out. As noted by The Sportster, the plan is to host four big shows every year, which will make for a refreshing change of pace compared to WWE’s approach.

Vince McMahon’s company’s pay-per-view schedule is often criticized for being too bloated, which in turn makes matches and storylines feel less eventful. It’s clear that AEW doesn’t want wrestling fans to feel the same way about their company, as they seek to build their brand on being an alternative to WWE.