Sara Underwood Chows Down On Mac & Cheese In Nothing But A Busty Sports Bra & Camouflage Booty Shorts

Sara Underwood has been reminding fans that she has a giant appetite. Earlier this week, the Playboy model took to Instagram for a lingerie update while showcasing a giant bowl of Honey Oh’s cereal in her hands, per The Inquisitr.

It looks like the model has delivered another food-centric update.

Earlier today, Sara took advantage of the ability to share on Instagram stories. Fans of the blonde will immediately register the wood cabin setting since this nature lover is massively into her outdoorsy lifestyle. However, she is also apparently into mac and cheese.

Her videos featured Sara with boyfriend Jacob Witzling. Jacob appeared to be in charge of prepping a meal while Sara seemed to be the one eating that meal.

Footage illustrated Jacob as he worked in the cabin’s kitchen by using a container of drained pasta alongside the vegan cheese he was about to add. Also on the menu were meatless burgers.

However, fans were likely making a beeline for the part of the video in which Sara appears. The model was on board in her usual fuss-free state, although she was rocking a dangerously tiny sports bra made of olive hued fabric.

Of course, the look was a matching one, with tiny booty shorts in camouflage prints coordinating with the cleavage-flaunting upper. The model’s trim and toned arms, flat stomach and shapely legs were on show, although the video definitely focused on how Sara nourishes herself.

The video showed Sara sipping red wine with her meal which included platefuls of the pasta dish. Along with the entree, greens were also served. The chopped vegetables balanced out the healthy proteins and carbs.

When it comes to going holistic and natural, Sara seems to fly the flag. The star’s Instagram account overflows with stunning natural scenery as well as moments for which she spends in wooden cabins.

Given that Instagram’s lingerie and swimwear faces tend to update their accounts by being part of ritzy poolside settings and glammed-up looks, the low-frills approach by Underwood seems to offer a breath of fresh air for the model’s fanbase.

Loading...

That fanbase is now significant. Sara currently boasts 9.2 million Instagram followers.

Although Sara may buck the trend with her alternative lifestyle, she has remained conventional regarding one aspect of her life. The star is an ambassador for affordable clothing brand Fashion Nova, with many updates mentioning the label. Fashion Nova is, of course, renowned for collaborating with Instagram’s high- and low-profile faces, relying on keen collaborators to spread its name across the platform.

Today’s share might have been more about the food than the fashion, but Sara’s fans were likely grateful for the update.