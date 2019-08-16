Sara Underwood Chows Down On Mac & Cheese In Nothing But A Busty Sports Bra & Camouflage Booty Shorts

Sara Underwood has been reminding fans that she comes with a giant appetite. Earlier this week, the Playboy model took to Instagram for a lingerie update showcasing her holding a giant bowl of Honey Oh’s cereal, per The Inquisitr.

It looks like the model has delivered another food-centric update.

Earlier today, Sara took to her Instagram stories. Fans of the blonde will immediately have registered the wood cabin setting. This nature lover is massively into her outdoorsy lifestyle, although it looks like she’s also into mac and cheese. The videos posted showed Sara with boyfriend Jacob Witzling. Jacob appeared to be in charge of prepping the meal, although Sara seemed to be the one eating it. Footage showed Jacob in the cabin’s kitchen with a container of drained pasta, plus the vegan cheese he was going to add. Meat-free burgers were also announced as being on the menu.

Fans were likely making a beeline for the part of the video showing Sara, though. The model appeared in her usual, fuss-free state, although she was rocking a dangerously tiny sports bra in olive hues. Of course, the look was a matching one, with a tiny pair of booty shorts in camouflage prints coordinating with the cleavage-flaunting upper. The model’s trim and toned arms, flat stomach, and shapely legs were on show, although the video was definitely focusing on how Sara nourishes herself.

The video also showed Sara sipping red wine with her meal, with platefuls of the dish further sending fans a reminder that greens were also being served: chopped vegetables balanced out the healthy proteins and carbs.

When it comes to going holistic and natural, Sara seems to fly the flag. The star’s Instagram is nothing short of overflowing with stunning natural scenery, plus the moments she spends in those wood cabins. Given that Instagram’s lingerie and swimwear faces tend to update their accounts with ritzy poolside settings and glammed-up looks, the low-frills approached by Underwood seems to offer a breath of fresh air for the model’s fanbase. That fanbase is now significant: Sara boasts 9.2 million Instagram followers.

Sara may buck the trend with her alternative lifestyle, but she’s kept one thing conventional. The star is an ambassador for affordable clothing brand Fashion Nova, with many updates mentioning the label. Fashion Nova is, of course, renowned for collaborating with Instagram’s high and low-profile faces, relying on keen collaborators to spread its name across the platform.

Today might have been more about the food than the fashion, but Sara’s fans were likely grateful for the update.