Disney Introduces New Party Pass For Entry To All Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Parties

Walt Disney World knows that things can get really expensive and often times, the entertainment complex will try to figure out ways in which help their guests. As reported by The Inquisitr, the introduction of the new Mid-Day Magic Tickets is one way to save a bit of money.

Now, Disney has revealed a new Party Pass, allowing guests to pay one price while attending almost every single Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party of the 2019 season.

On the evening of Friday, August 16, 2019, the first Halloween party of the season will take place at Magic Kingdom. Yes, this celebration will take place rather early, but Disney knows that many guests can’t always visit during the fall season so this opportunity gives them more party date possibilities.

There are also many locals in Central Florida who visit the parks often and want to attend multiple parties, but that could get rather pricey. Knowing that, Disney has now introduced their brand new Party Pass, giving more party opportunities for a much lower price.

As revealed by Attractions Magazine, the price is $299 plus tax for adults (ages 10 and up) and $284 plus tax for children (ages 3-9). This will allow guests to attend every single Halloween party this season except for the one on October 31, 2019.

When looking at the price for one party, this new Party Pass will more than pay for itself even if a person attends just two parties.

Guests wishing to purchase the new Party Pass can obtain them by visiting the Walt Disney World ticket window, guest services or by calling 407-827-7185. The special passes will probably be available online soon.

Here are all the dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in 2019:

August: 16, 20, 23, 27, and 30

16, 20, 23, 27, and 30 September: 2, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27 and 29

2, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27 and 29 October: 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, 29 and 31

1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, 29 and 31 November: 1

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is one of the park’s most awesome events of the fall season, and many dates usually sell out. As of this writing, no party dates have sold out yet.

The new concept is likely Disney’s way of also making sure Disney World doesn’t lose out on too much revenue while filling up spaces at the parties a bit more.

There has been no word as to whether or not the Party Pass will also be available for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. That party runs on select dates throughout November and December. Only time will tell if this new ticket option will sell for those events, too.

Walt Disney World always promise a fun time with events such as Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party making the special program even better. Now, the new Party Pass will prove a great way for local and multi-time visitors to take advantage of as much spooky entertainment as possible.