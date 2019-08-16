Jimmy Kimmel Named Honorary Mayor Of Dildo, Newfoundland

Jimmy Kimmel has been praising the town of Dildo, Newfoundland, for weeks now — and his passion is paying off. The talk show host was just named an honorary mayor of the tiny Canadian town.

According to Entertainment Tonight Canada, Kimmel got the good news on Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! when his sidekick Guillermo paid a visit to the town’s local district service committee.

“We rule, conditionally, that you will be made honorary mayor,” a member of the committee said.

Kimmel was thrilled with the news, as he has been petitioning to become mayor for weeks. He has even had a team in place, one that he says has been in the town rallying and drinking with the locals in order to gin up support for his campaign.

“I just said to my husband this morning, I think he’s handsome… for his age,” said one citizen.

However, citizens of Dildo don’t vote for mayor, and the decision was made by the local committee. Fortunately for Jimmy Kimmel, the decision went the host’s way. Kimmel celebrated his honorary mayoralty by announcing that he would pay a visit to the town — which was one of the conditions of his honorary appointment — and promised to rule fairly.

“That goes without saying. I’m definitely coming,” Kimmel said. “I will be a fair mayor, I will be a kind mayor. I won’t have to do any work as mayor, will I?”

The committee assured him that there was no work required for the position before introducing Newfoundland and Labrador premier Dwight Ball, who praised the town and congratulated the host on his new position.

Guillermo was also made an honorary citizen of Newfoundland with an official “screeching in” ceremony. Kimmel’s sidekick was made to learn local slang, taste local foods, and dip a toe in the local waters. Even more challenging, Guillermo drank a toast with a dark rum called “Screech” and kissed a codfish before being announced a citizen.

Jimmy Kimmel named honourary mayor of Dildo, N.L., promises to visit communityhttps://t.co/UGiI3yQ97h pic.twitter.com/rWblG9F8ma — CP24 (@CP24) August 16, 2019

Unexpectedly, Kimmel had tough competition for the position. The host was challenged for the position of Dildo’s mayor by fellow actor Matt Damon, and several locals expressed their support for the latter.

“You can’t have a dildo running Dildo,” Kimmel said to his challenger. “It’s like a horse riding a horse.”

Since announcing his candidacy, Dildo has been experiencing an increase in tourism, according to CP24. The town, which boasts a population of about 1200 people, is situated on the Canadian island of Newfoundland. Nearby attractions feature Spread Eagle Bay and the town of Heart’s Delight.