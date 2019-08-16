Watch FC Bayern Munich Vs. Hertha BSC Livestream: German Bundesliga Is Back, Start Time, Preview Of Opener

FC Bayern Munich open their quest for a record eighth-consecutive German Bundesliga crown when they open the 2019/2020 season by hosting Hertha BSC of Berlin.

The German Bundesliga is back. On Friday, the 2019/2020 season opens with champions Bayern Munich, beginning what could be an unusually difficult campaign to capture their eighth-consecutive domestic league title, and 30th overall. After a summer that saw Bayern frustrated in its attempts to sign new attacking talent, as Fansided reported, and following a shocking 2-0 defeat against arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup two weeks ago, there may be more than usual riding on Bayern’s opening-day matchup against last season’s 11th-place finisher, the Berlin-based club Hertha BSC. The two clubs open the Bundesliga season in a match that will livestream from Allianz Arena.

To find out how to watch a livestream of the FC Bayern Munich vs. Hertha BSC German Bundesliga final day showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 75,000-seat Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Friday, August 16.

Fans in England and throughout the United Kingdom can catch the kickoff at 7:30 p.m. British Summer Time. In the United States, the game gets underway at 2:30 p.m. EDT, 11:30 a.m. PDT. In India, the Die Roten vs. Die Alte Dame match kicks off at midnight on Friday night.

In the offseason, Bayern actively pursued Premier League stars Leroy Sané and Callum Hudson-Odoi, but the club was rebuffed both times as the players stayed with their respective English clubs, Manchester City and Chelsea. Instead, the Bundesliga champs settled for taking 30-year-old Croatian international Ivan Perisic on loan from Italian club Inter Milan, as The Guardian reported.

The signing notably failed to excite Bayern’s fans, but Coach Niko Kovac defended the signing, saying, “This debate is basically wrong. Every player deserves some respect. It is too easy to always criticize someone.”

Bayern lost their iconic duo of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery to retirement after last season, as AFP reported, after Bayern barely snuck past a slumping Dortmund to take last season’s title by just two points. Heading into the season, second-year coach Kovac will be under considerable pressure to keep Bayern’s streak alive, even with a weakened pool of talent.

Bayern Coach Niko Kovac (l) introduces new loan signing Ivan Perisic (r). Daniel Kopatsch / Getty Images

To watch a livestream of the FC Bayern Munich vs. Hertha BSC 2019-2020 German Bundesliga season curtain-raiser, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go livestream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider.

To watch the FC Bayern Munich vs. Hertha BSC match stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package that carries Fox Sports 2, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. Thanks to that free week, fans can watch the German Bundesliga opener livestreamed at no charge.

For another way to watch a free livestream of the FC Bayern Munich vs. Hertha BSC German Bundesliga kickoff, use the stream provided by Fox Soccer Match Pass. The service requires a monthly subscription fee but also comes with a seven-day free trial.

In Germany, national public broadcaster ZDF TV will carry the Bundesliga Friday livestream. In India, HotStar streams the entire 2019-2020 Bundesliga season.

Internationally, Bayern TV will carry the match on personal computers.

Throughout the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will livestream the Munich-Berlin match. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a livestream of FC Bayern Munich vs. Hertha BSC, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.