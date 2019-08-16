Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo Is Arrested

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 19 reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will pay for her mistakes. The former croupier will be arrested as both Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Ridge Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) take firm action against her, per The TV Watercooler. Flo’s worst nightmare is about to become a reality as she faces prison time for pretending to be the baby’s mother.

Flo Fulton and her mother sneaked into Hope’s cabin, hoping to explain their side of the story. They knew that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) wanted revenge and were hoping that Hope would be sympathetic to their case. Of course, they wanted Hope to understand that Flo did not initially know what she was getting into, and only later realized that Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) had stolen Hope’s baby.

However, they soon discovered that neither Hope, not her aunts were willing to listen to their excuses. While Brooke, Katie Logan (Heather Tom), and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) teamed up against Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), Hope took on Flo. Hope will never get over how Flo betrayed her and let her think that her daughter had died when she knew that Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) was alive and doing well.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge won’t hesitate to call the cops on Flo. He will see to it that she’s arrested because she has hurt so many people by lying and deceiving them. Not only did she let Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) believe that their baby was dead, but Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is also paying for Flo’s crime. Steffy had to give up the baby whom she has raised as her own.

Shauna will be shocked as she sees a police officer cuff her only daughter. She will try to plead on Flo’s behalf but Ridge will remain firm – Flo needs to pay. The former croupier will face a string of charges for what she has done. B&B viewers also know that Reese Buckingham was also arrested and he will also have to face the music.

As Flo’s entire world crumbles, it seems as if Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will experience conflicting emotions. He still has feelings for Flo and feels sorry for the situation that she finds herself in. Will Wyatt come to Flo’s rescue?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.