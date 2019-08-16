Gabrielle Union Sizzles In Dazzling Blue Jumpsuit, Flashes Rock-Hard Body

Gabrielle Union has one fierce body. The America’s Got Talent judge might spend most of her time seated behind a desk as she gives the popular television show’s contestants honest feedback, but the star will take to Instagram for moments showcasing her sizzling physique full-length. It looks like the 46-year-old’s latest update has done just that.

On Thursday, Gabrielle took to the platform to showcase a stylish look. The star hadn’t opted for a massively revealing ensemble, but her outfit did display her rock-hard body. Photos showed Gabrielle looking chic and fabulous in a sleeveless jumpsuit in dazzling blue shades, with slinky materials and segmented paneling enhancing the classy feel. The brunette appeared in video form for the first part of her update, although the semi-spin and arm-waving turned from fun to fierce in the second photo – here, Gabrielle had been shot full-frontal as she struck a pose with her arms in the jumpsuit’s pockets.

When it comes to built biceps and toned triceps, this lady has plenty. Fans saw them in all three parts of Gabrielle’s post, with the outfit also appearing to offer hints of the L.A. Finest‘s actress’ trim waistline. Lovers of a little glam will also likely have picked up on Gabrielle’s bronzed and highlighted cheeks and rosy-red lips.

It looks like the star’s update has proven a hit. It racked up over 47,000 likes within 19 hours of going live. The same time frame brought over 360 fans into the post’s comments section.

Gabrielle’s rock-hard body is a major talking point for her fans. This star may be in the over-45 umbrella, but Gabrielle continues to prove that age is just a number. The muscular finish doesn’t come out of thin air for this celebrity, though. She is a known gym nut. She also has her eye on nutrition, per her interview with Shape.

Gabrielle told the magazine that watching how she fuels her body is non-negotiable, regardless of where in the world she is, although she did admit to a few bizarre combinations.

“I like to pack healthy foods that I’m used to eating on trips. I always have hard-boiled eggs and spicy mustard on me. I’m that weirdo where it’s like ‘God, it kind of smells like eggs. It’s that girl, she has eggs in her purse.’ When I go overseas just so I don’t totally go off my regimen, I pack protein bars that may not be available in the country I’m traveling to.”

Fans wishing to see more of Gabrielle should follow the star’s Instagram.