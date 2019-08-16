Australian Instagram Model Madi Edwards Shows Off Her Rock-Hard Physique In White Lingerie

It may be winter Down Under, but Australian model Madi Edwards is heating up Instagram.

The model shared a post this week showing off her rock-hard physique in some white lingerie. The Instagram picture was a smash hit with Madi’s close to 700,000 followers, prompting plenty of praise.

“You look amazing,” one fan wrote.

“Seriously you are perfect,” another commented.

Though the Southern Hempishere country of Australia is deep in the winter season, that hasn’t seemed to stop Madi from enjoying her home country’s warm climates as she shares a number of revealing photos by the ocean. Other recent snaps showed her lounging on the beach and taking in the sun.

The Brisbane native has been making a name as an Instagram model thanks to her incredible physique and penchant for sharing some very revealing photos online. Even though Madi is still catching up to the more established names when it comes to followers, her feed was popular enough to catch the attention of Esquire. The magazine placed her on a list of the top 29 Instagram models who could be the potential heir apparent to Instagram superstar Emily Ratajkowski, who herself is very well versed in sharing revealing snaps online.

While Madi has a ways to go before reaching EmRata’s stature, the Australian is very active in pushing forward in her career as a model. Aside from the many sponsored photos she shares online — including the white lingerie snap this week, which was promoting Bali Body tanning — Madi has launched her own swimwear line.

But becoming a famous Instagram model isn’t always so great, Madi explained. As her follower base has expanded rapidly, she’s picked up a number of over-zealous fans.

“I get a lot of Instagram DMs asking me to send them my used socks,” she recently told Maxim, via the Daily Mail. “I get these in my Instagram DMs all the time. The worst one I’ve received would have to be, ‘The boys and I discussed you are a nine out of 10. I’m the perfect one for you — with us together we could be the perfect 10.’ Literally word for word. As if!”

Madi Edwards does appear to be enjoying the benefits of being a rising Instagram star. She frequently visits sun-soaked locales for her photo shoots, both across her native Australia and abroad.

Loading...

Those who want to see revealing snaps from Madi Edwards can check out her Instagram feed.