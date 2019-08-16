Julianne Hough Stuns In Tiny Skirt & Ruffled Top In Rare Photo With Her Look-Alike Mother

Julianne Hough cleans up really well.

As fans who follow the America’s Got Talent judge on social media know, Hough is no stranger to flaunting her flawless figure on Instagram, rocking a slew of swimsuits and even posing totally nude on occasion. On Thursday evening, the dancer was honored with the 2019 Role Model Award by the Industry Dance Awards and she stepped out on the red carpet at the event looking like a million bucks.

In the stunning new photo that was shared with fans, Hough and her mother both struck a pose together at the awards banquet.

In the photo, Julianne is all smiles, wearing her long, blonde locks up in a high bun as well as a beautiful face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss. The dancer stuns in a ruffled black top and a silver-colored skirt that showcases her toned and tanned stems.

Right next to Hough stands her mother, who looks identical to her famous daughter. She too is all smiles for the photo, wearing her short, blonde tresses down and straight along with a black dress and a long white pullover. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Hough a ton of attention with over 44,000 likes in addition to 130-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the post to let Hough know that she looked stunning while countless others pointed out the resemblance to her mother. A few others congratulated her on the award.

“Like mother like daughter. Congratulations to both of you,” one follower commented with a series of red heart emoji.

“Aww you have got such a wonderful relationship with your mother hold on to that cos every moment is special with love. from the uk xxx,” another chimed in.

“You have such a beautiful soul. Love watching you on AGT,” one more chimed in.

Prior to the post with her mother by her side, Hough took to Instagram to share a video of herself accepting the award. In the caption of the photo, she shared that she was honored to receive the award on behalf of herself and her brother, Derek Hough. To go along with the video of the speech, she also shared a sweet caption.

“Although the phrase ‘Role Model’ can be perceived as pressure filled, I’d rather associate it with responsibility. As a dancer, I believe I have a responsibility to show people how we can celebrate our bodies, connect with others, and express ourselves without the fear of being judged.”

She then went on to share that dance isn’t just her superpower, it’s everyone else’s as well.