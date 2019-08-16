WWE Spoilers: Major Title Change Takes Place At NXT Tapings

NXT isn't always going to have the big surprises come on "TakeOver" specials.

Less than one week ago, NXT TakeOver: Toronto brought forth some amazing action and showcased WWE’s superstars of tomorrow. On the card was an incredible match for the NXT Tag Team Championship which saw the Street Profits retain over The Undisputed Era. That same night, TUE ended up not coming out on top with any new gold, but that all changed during this week’s tapings.

Please note that there are spoilers ahead for future episode of NXT on the WWE Network. If you don’t want things spoiled or simply don’t want to know, stop reading now.

On the evening of Thursday, August 15, 2019, WWE held their next set of NXT tapings at Full Sail University in Central Florida. At the end of the night, the final match saw the Street Profits put the NXT Tag Team Titles on the line again against Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly of The Undisputed Era.

Wrestling Inc. reported that Fish and O’Reilly defeated Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford to capture the championship. It is/will be the third NXT Tag Team Title reign for The Undisputed Era, but the first for the combination of Fish and O’Reilly.

O’Reilly held the titles previously with Roderick Strong after Fish suffered an injury, and the stable held them together as a group once as well.

Honestly, there were many fans who thought this title win was going to happen at NXT TakeOver: Toronto this past weekend. The Undisputed Era actually had the chance to leave Canada with almost every single NXT title in their possession, but it didn’t quite work out that way.

Fish and O’Reilly didn’t win the tag titles and Roderick Strong came up short in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT North American Championship. Velveteen Dream escaped with his title still in check after battling Strong and Pete Dunne.

Adam Cole was the only member of The Undisputed Era to leave TakeOver with a belt as he retained over Johnny Gargano. Their match was quite an excellent end to the evening as it was two-out-of-three falls with multiple stipulations added throughout.

It is hard to deny that The Undisputed Era is strong, but they are most certainly one of the most dominant factions in all of wrestling. They’re truly one of the greatest stables to ever grace NXT and it would be smart for WWE to bring them up to the main roster as a group. Breaking them up wouldn’t hurt their talent, but it would surely kill the great momentum they’ve built up over their time together.