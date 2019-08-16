Kourtney Kardashian Gets Religious In Pink Swimsuit With Her Pastors On A Boat

Kourtney Kardashian’s social media activity may not mention religion all too often, but this Kardashian comes with her faith. The 40-year-old has appeared in an Instagram image posted to her Poosh lifestyle brand’s account. The photo seems to have sent fans a reminder of Kourtney’s summer-ready body, but the post itself didn’t seem geared towards flaunting the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s sizzling physique.

The photo showed Kourtney aboard a boat backed by a scenic lake setting. The Poosh CEO was taking up the foreground with her caption-mentioned “pastors”: Chad and Julia Veach were both given a shout-out by Kourtney in her caption.

Kourtney herself appeared appropriately clad for an outing on the water. The star was rocking a somewhat-conservative pink swimsuit with long sleeves, a scoop neckline, and fun floral patterns adding pops of whites, blacks, and greens. Her buddies seemed to have opted out of swimwear, although everyone was wearing shades.

As Kourtney’s caption outlined, the post was out to promote a chat on the star’s Poosh website. It mentioned raising a family with religious beliefs, although the overall message seemed to be the mentioned “love.” Fans paying attention to Kourtney’s words will likely have noticed that Poosh has already published its blog post: “Kourt & Her Pastors Talk Faith & Family.”

The Poosh blog post does, indeed, seem to have wrapped faith and family into one conversation. It sees Kourtney detail a heartwarming moment with 4-year-old son Reign.

“He told me he asked his friend if he liked his outfit and the friend said ‘no,'” Kourtney recalled.

The star then related Reign’s shattered response.

“It breaks my heart into a million pieces,” her son said.

Kourtney then seemed to realize that this troublesome moment might be a good chance to teach Reign about prayer.

“Should we pray for them and pray they like your style?” she recalled suggesting.

The Kardashian-Jenners are known for embracing their faith. The family are proud Christians, with interest in the family’s religious activities appearing to have spiked of late. Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West is now renowned for his “Sunday Service.” The worship-centric gatherings are a weekly affair frequently attracting celebrities, although Kanye included the general public for his 2019 Coachella “Sunday Service” earlier this year. The outdoor event was live-streamed to YouTube and attended by a crowd of approximately 50,000 people.

Kourtney’s Poosh update today proved popular, racking up over 3,570 likes in just 45 minutes. Fans wishing to see more Poosh content should follow the brand’s social media accounts. Kourtney also regularly mentions the brand on her own Instagram.