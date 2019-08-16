Lindsay Arnold Flaunts Her Insane Figure In Tiny Bikini Ahead Of ‘DWTS’ Season 28 Cast Reveal

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars will get started soon so professional dancers such as Lindsay Arnold seem to be squeezing in as much summer fun as possible before rehearsals begin. Lindsay shared a new photo on her Instagram page, giving her followers a taste of what she’s been doing in recent days and why DWTS fans will not want to miss this season.

The celebrities and pros participating in DWTS Season 28 will be announced on Good Morning America next week. While Lindsay does not necessarily know for certain that she’ll be a part of the upcoming cast, or who her partner will me, she is virtually guaranteed to be involved in some capacity.

Lindsay first joined DWTS for Season 16 when she was paired with Victor Ortiz. After that, Arnold danced in the troupe for a while but she returned as a pro in Season 21 when she danced with Alek Skarlatos. She’s been a pro every season since then, winning a couple of years ago with partner Jordan Fisher. With that background, Dancing with the Stars is unlikely going to exclude her from their roster this fall.

As she waits to get official word on what she will be doing this fall, Lindsay is enjoying family time in Utah. Thursday evening, Arnold shared a photo to her Instagram page that is driving her fans wild.

The DWTS pro flaunted her rock-hard physique in a tiny bikini as she stood by the water. Lindsay was smiling as she had one hand on her hip and the other up near her wet hair. Arnold’s caption noted that this summer has been very good for her and this snapshot seems to perfectly capture just how great things have been going for her.

Lindsay’s bikini top showcased a little bit of cleavage. Arnold’s insane abs were on full display with this look, as were her trim, athletic legs’ Her toned body made it clear that this Dancing with the Stars pro has stayed in phenomenal shape even though the show skipped its typical spring season this year.

Other recent Instagram updates from Lindsay show her relaxing with her husband, Sam, and their dog, as well as showcasing her fancy moves while on the water. She’s been spending a lot of time with sisters Rylee, Brynley and Jensen, and she has also been working on new projects.

In all likelihood, Lindsay Arnold will soon be spending her days inside a dance studio rather than outside on the Utah lake as Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars edges toward its September premiere date. Based on her insanely gorgeous bikini photo, this DWTS pro is clearly ready to get back to the dance floor when fans will finally see what happens next.