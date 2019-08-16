Lindsay Arnold Flaunts Her Insane Figure In Tiny Bikini Ahead Of ‘DWTS’ Season 28 Cast Reveal

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars will start soon so the show’s professional dancers need to squeeze in as much summer fun as possible before rehearsals begin. As the perfect example, Lindsay Arnold shared a new Instagram photo giving her followers a taste of what she’s been doing in recent days and why DWTS fans will not want to miss this season when she will probably be part of the action.

The celebrities and pros participating in DWTS Season 28 will be announced on Good Morning America next week. While Lindsay does not necessarily know for certain she’ll be part of the upcoming cast, or who will partner with her, she is virtually guaranteed to be involved in some capacity.

Lindsay first joined DWTS for Season 16 when she was paired with Victor Ortiz. After that, Arnold danced in the troupe for a while, returning as a pro in Season 21 when she danced with Alek Skarlatos.

She’s been a pro every season since then, winning a couple of years ago with partner Jordan Fisher. Given that background, Dancing with the Stars will unlikely exclude Arnold from the fall roster.

As she waits to get official word on what she will be doing this fall, Lindsay has been enjoying family time in Utah. Thursday evening, Arnold shared a photo to her Instagram page that is driving her fans wild.

In the image, the DWTS pro flaunted her rock-hard physique in a tiny bikini as she stood by the water. Smiling, Lindsay had one hand on her hip and the other up near her wet hair. Her caption noted that this summer has been very good for her with this snapshot appearing to perfectly capture just how great her life has been.

Lindsay’s bikini top showcased a little bit of cleavage while her insane abs were on full display, as were her trim, athletic legs. Her toned body made it clear that this Dancing with the Stars pro has stayed in phenomenal shape even though the show skipped its typical spring season this year.

Other recent Instagram updates from Lindsay show her relaxing with her husband, Sam, and their dog, as well as showcasing her fancy moves while on the water. She’s been spending a lot of time with sisters Rylee, Brynley and Jensen, and she has also been working on new projects.

In all likelihood, Lindsay Arnold will soon be spending her days inside a dance studio rather than outside on a Utah lake as Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars edges toward its September premiere date. Based on her insanely gorgeous bikini photo, this DWTS pro is clearly ready to get back to the dance floor when fans will finally see what happens next.