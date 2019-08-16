Hoda Kotb Says She Misses Kathie Lee Gifford In Sweet Instagram Post

Hoda Kotb still has nothing but love for her former co-host, Kathie Lee Gifford.

On Friday, the mother of two took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Kathie Lee while caught in a sweet embrace to celebrate the former talk show host’s birthday.

In the cute new snapshot that was shared for Hoda’s army of 1.3 million followers, the two ladies both sport matching white jumpsuits and look absolutely amazing. Both Hoda and Kathie Lee wrap their arms around one another and give each other a huge hug.

The women appear to be behind the scenes of their hit show as there are a ton of cupcakes as well as a Today Show bottle of wine on the table. It appears to be a throwback photo, though Hoda does not specifically mention it in the caption, only telling fans that she misses the birthday girl — Kathie Lee.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Hoda a ton of attention with over 25,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. While some followers took to the photo to let Kathie Lee and Hoda both know that they are missed, countless others commented on the post to wish Kathie Lee a happy birthday. A few others chimed in to ask Hoda when she would be making her return from maternity leave, as she’s been out since April.

“No one is gonna replace you Kathie you and Hoda had such good chemistry and true girlfriends and co hosts, miss you but glad you are living your dream. Just want to add, Jenna you are doing a wonderful job,” one follower commented on the photo.

“Miss you two every morning but so happy for you both- living your best life!” another Instagram user chimed in.

“Miss you~ I quit watching the show. It will never be the same without you. God bless,” another commented.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Hoda is currently on maternity leave after adopting her second child, Hope Catherine. So far, she has not let fans know when she is returning to her post on the show, but ever since April, fans have been begging her to come back. Earlier this month, her co-star and Kathie Lee’s replacement, Jenna Bush Hager, gave birth to her third child — Henry Harold “Hal” Hager, meaning that both ladies are currently on maternity leave. The third hour of the show now has different hosts every day.

Hopefully, Hoda will return to the show very soon, because her fans really miss her.