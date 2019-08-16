Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Spent Time Alone With Young Woman In Prison Room Reserved For Inmates And Attorneys

Forbes reports that one day after convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was removed from suicide watch, he spent at least two hours with a young woman in a private room reserved for inmates and their attorneys.

“The optics were startling. Because she was young. And pretty,” said an anonymous attorney who visited Manhattan Correctional Center on July 30, the day after Epstein was reportedly removed from suicide watch.

The anonymous source speculated that the woman might have been a lawyer.

“If I was him, I would have hired… an old bald guy,” he said, adding that the woman was locked in the room with Epstein for at least two hours during his visit.

The lawyer also said that room is typically locked when prisoners enter and have their handcuffs removed. He claims that the door is only unlocked when prisoners have handcuffs back on and are leaving.

The report comes after NBC News revealed that Epstein paid members of his legal team to hold eight-hour attorney-client meetings to allow him to avoid his cell.

Per The Inquisitr, Epstein’s alleged suicide might be a homicide after the discovery of broken bones in his neck. After a New York City medical examiner said that she needed “further information” following the autopsy, a Washington Post report claims that two people “familiar with the findings” said that the lack of a conclusive autopsy report is due to the discovery of multiple broken bones in Epstein’s neck.

Although broken bones can occur in the necks of people that commit suicide by hanging ⁠— how Epstein is believed to have died ⁠— they are most commonly found in people killed by strangulation. In addition, Epstein reportedly suffered from a broken hyoid bone, which ⁠— in older victims ⁠— “are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation.”

According to The New York Post, Epstein was planning to cooperate in the sex trafficking case and was in “great spirits” before his death.

“I’ll see you Sunday,” he reportedly said to one of his lawyers.

According to the report, Epstein was so optimistic that some around him believed he was “delusional.”

“He thought he was going to win the double-jeopardy motion,” the source said of the motion his lawyers were planning to file in connection to his 2008 conviction.

“What he really wanted to do was get bail so he could cooperate,” the source said.