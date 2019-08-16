‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Danielle Herrington Drops Jaws In Colorful Lingerie

Danielle Herrington is showing off her insane figure again on Instagram, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

On Thursday, August 15, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model brought some serious heat to her feed with a sizzling new snap that has proved to be hard to ignore. While the 26-year-old is known for showing off her impressive bikini body on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine, this time, she traded her two-piece for a sexy set of lingerie from Rihanna’s popular line Savage X Fenty — and the switch-up certainly did not disappoint.

Danielle sent pulses racing in a seriously skimpy bralette-and-panties combo that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The set boasted a bold butterfly print of pinks, blues, and yellows that alone made the steamy shot hard to miss. The two-piece consisted of a barely-there bralette that was hardly enough to contain the model’s voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill out over its deep-V neckline. Pink and purple flowers adorned the trim of the sheer number that, along with a small silver charm dangling where the two cups connected, drew even more attention to her bare decolletage and the insane amount of cleavage that was left very much on display.

Meanwhile, the matching panties of Danielle’s itty-bitty ensemble were equally-as-risque, if not more. The piece was also adorned with the same colorful print, and offered a glimpse at the stunner’s toned legs and curvaceous backside. Its black lace trim also sported the unique floral applique and sat low on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock hard abs — though they hardly needed the help getting noticed.

Danielle’s eye-popping look also included a pair of oversized hoop earrings, as well as a slew of dainty rings that adorned her fingers. Her hair was worn in a long braid that fell over her shoulder and all the way down past her waist, and she sported a gorgeous makeup look consisting of a shimmering glossy lip, smokey eye, and highlighter that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover girl went absolutely wild for the latest addition to her Instagram feed. The upload racked up over 7,500 likes in 14 hours after going live on the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote, while another said she was “so sexy.”

“You are a beautiful woman,” commented a third.

Loading...

It’s not just Rihanna’s lingerie line that Danielle is a fan of — she also loves her Fenty Beauty makeup line as well. Last year, she explained to W Magazine that one of her favorite lipsticks was from the collection.

“I love browns and neutrals! My favorite at the moment is the Fenty Beauty MatchStix in ‘Truffle,'” she revealed. “I love it because it’s the perfect neutral for my skin tone.”