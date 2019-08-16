‘Jersey Shore’ Pits Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Baby Mama Against Vinny’s Uncle Nino In Wedding Showdown

It was a wedding smackdown for the ages as Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s girlfriend and baby mama Jen Harley found herself facing down Vinny Guadagnino’s Uncle Nino in a showdown for the ages at the reception of Mike Sorrentino and wife Lauren on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The MTV series aired the second part of a two-part wedding special extravaganza that featured newlyweds Mike and Lauren and their lavish New Jersey nuptials, which took place in November 2018. In the first part of the episode, it was revealed that despite the fact that he and Jen continued to battle against one another in their relationship, Ronnie had invited her to the wedding, prompting a negative reaction from his Jersey Shore castmates.

In the two-part episode, it was revealed that none of the former roommates wanted Jen at the wedding, fearing she would do something that would take the focus off Mike and Lauren and create more drama for Ronnie. Despite their fears and Ronnie’s admission that he posts the couple’s sordid relationship details on Instagram for validation, Jen’s arrival to the reception went smoothly until Vinny’s Uncle Nino, a guest at the wedding, sat down and confronted her at the table.

Ronnie and Jen are the parents of one daughter, Ariana Sky Magro.

Nino sat across from a clearly annoyed Jen and told her that Ronnie was a sweetheart and that he knew she was adored by the Jersey Shore star. He then said he was puzzled because he was “watching TMZ” and knew about the physical confrontations between the two.

“You’re beating up on him? On my boy?” Nino questioned Jen. “What’s that all about?”

When Jen responded with a terse “fake news,” Uncle Nino clapped back.

“Fake news, my b***s. You keep f***ing him up. He loves you. You hear me, Jen? He’s a dynamite kid. Leave him the f*** alone.”

Jen then promptly got up and removed herself from the situation. When Nino asked where she was going, she told him she was trying to “to get away from” him. As she was leaving, she told Ronnie’s pal Deena Nicole Cortese, who was seated across from her, to “keep him [Nino] away from my baby.”

Jen Harley was arrested in Nevada in May of this year for domestic battery. People Magazine reported that Jen called police claiming that someone had a gun at her home. When authorities responded and did a required background check, they found she had an outstanding warrant from an incident filed against her by Ronnie on New Year’s Eve.

The couple regularly plays out their domestic issues on Instagram, posting photos and videos of one another in situations that are not favorable for either party.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.