Artist Behind Bizarre Bill Clinton Portrait Found In Jeffrey Epstein’s Home Speaks Out

In the wake of alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest and recent death, information about his bizarre life has been racing around the internet. One of the oddest news stories was the revelation that the late billionaire had a portrait of former President Bill Clinton clad in a blue dress and red heels in the Oval Office. However, according to Fox News, the artist of the piece is now speaking out and confesses that she is as surprised as anyone about the news.

The artist, New York-based Petrina Ryan-Kleid, claimed that she painted the portrait as a student, and named it Parsing Bill.

“In 2012, as a grad student at the New York Academy of Art, I painted pictures of Presidents Bill Clinton and [George W.] Bush as part of my Master’s thesis,” she explained.

“When the school put on a fundraiser at the Tribeca Ball that year, they sold my painting to one of the attendees. I had no idea who the buyer was at the time. As with most of my paintings, I had completely lost track of this piece when it was sold seven years ago,” she confessed, before revealing her shock at its eventual owner.

“So it was a complete surprise to me to learn yesterday that it wound up in Epstein’s home.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the painting in question consists of Bill Clinton wearing a blue dress while lounging in a cream chair while in the Oval Office. The blue dress is likely a reference to the blue dress that took center stage in Clinton’s Monica Lewinsky scandal, though it has also drawn parallels to a blue dress worn by wife Hillary Clinton to the 2009 Kennedy Center Honors. In the picture, Clinton is posed suggestively, staring at the viewer while pointing. He also wears red high-heeled shoes.

oh, it gets weirder, gang https://t.co/HCMVtrqeQl — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 14, 2019

News of the bizarre portrait first broke when a source alerted the media about seeing the picture while on a business meeting in Epstein’s personal office. The portrait has only renewed questions about the former president’s friendship with Epstein after already receiving criticism for flying on the accused sex offender’s private jet, dubbed the “Lolita Express.” He was also accused by Virginia Roberts of being a guest at Epstein’s Caribbean home, nicknamed “Pedophile Island.”

Fox News also reported that the wacky painting is not the only odd piece of art that Epstein allegedly owned. He also reportedly had a mannequin in a wedding dress hanging from the ceiling of his New York mansion. Other properties allegedly included an array of nude art, as well as a human-sized chessboard.