Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Busts Out Of Skimpy Snake-Print Bikini On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is the perfect model for her very own lingerie and swimwear brand, Inamorata Woman, which she proves almost daily on the official Inamorata Woman Instagram account. On Friday, the brand took to the social media site to share a new photo of Ratajkowski rocking the tiniest bikini.

The post on Inamorata Woman’s feed included two similar photos of Ratajkowski posing in front of a couch with daylight pouring through a window in the background. The 28-year-old model looked stunning in a sexy red snake-print bikini. The swimsuit featured a minuscule triangle-shaped top that just barely contained her busty assets, allowing her chest to spill out in the center and underneath. In addition, long strings attached to the top wrapped around Ratajkowski’s waist several times and tied at her lower tummy, putting a focal point on her toned and tanned abs.

Ratajkowski’s bottoms were just as skimpy as the top with matching fabric at the center of her lower half held up on either side with more thin strings. The strings tied high on her hips, showing off Ratajkowski’s curves.

The actress accessorized the look with simple gold hoop earrings and a dainty bracelet. She appeared to be wearing little to no makeup as her brown hair fell straight down her shoulders. In the first photo, Ratajkowski raised her arms to her hair and gazed off-camera, while in the second, she gave the photographer a sultry look and playfully tugged at the strings on her bottoms.

The caption revealed that the bikini Ratajkowski wore was Inamorata Woman’s Las Olas.

The post garnered over 2,700 likes in just 15 minutes. In the comments, fans left a ton of love for both the swimsuit and the swimsuit model.

“She’s always flawless,” one fan wrote.

“it’s not a want. i neeeeeeeed this omg,” another said with heart eye emoji.

While Ratajkowski does make frequent appearances on her brand’s Instagram, she makes an even bigger splash on her own page. With a variety of photos ranging from selfies to cover shoots to candid moments in everyday life, fans can’t seem to get enough of the model’s Instagram. Back in June, Ratajkowski opened up to Byrdie about maintaining her Instagram presence.

“What I always say to people is [my Instagram] is a curated version of a character. It’s not my real life. Hopefully, young people understand that,” she said.

That being said, Ratajkowski is always sure to sprinkle a bit of authenticity on her page.