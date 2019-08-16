Christie Brinkley Stuns In Skimpy Purple Bikini In Insanely Sexy Throwback

Christie Brinkley’s latest Instagram throwback is driving her fans absolutely wild.

As those who follow the blonde bombshell on social media now, Christie posts on the platform pretty frequently, sharing a mix of bikini throwbacks as well as more current photos. The mother of three has undoubtedly still got it going on but whenever she posts a throwback photo, her 500,000-plus fans go absolutely crazy.

In the most recent photo that was shared with fans, Christie makes a pun at all the “Uptown Gulls” as she is surrounded by a ton of seagulls in the photo. The stunner poses at sunset with a body of water just at her back. She appears front and center in the shot, putting both hands over her head and striking an insanely sexy pose. The model wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly curled and she appears to be makeup-free in the shot.

Her beautiful figure is on full display in the photo as she rocks purple ombre bikini top that is strapless, showing off her toned and tanned arms. The model’s flat tummy takes center stage in the snapshot and she completes the look with a pair of tiny, matching bottoms that show off her fit legs.

In just a short time of the photo going live on her account, it’s earned the supermodel rave reviews from fans, racking up over 11,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some followers asked when the photo was taken while countless others gushed over her gorgeous figure. A few other fans had no words for the jaw-dropping snapshot, opting to comment with emoji instead.

“I totally remember this photo. So gorgeous—then and now!,” one follower commented.

“Had this poster in my room when I was in school 1980 – 85,” another chimed in.

“Doesn’t look like you’ve aged at all,” another Instagram user raved with a series of emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquistr shared that the 65-year-old floored fans with another, more recent photo. In the shot, Christie explained to fans that she was celebrating National Prosecco Day. The beautiful new photo shows the 65-year-old sitting at an outdoor table while she sips a cocktail through a straw. The mother of three looks absolutely stunning in a white, long-sleeved blouse, though her pants are not visible in the shot. She accessorizes the look with a silver watch and a pair of matching hoop earrings while she appears to be donning a face full of makeup including eyeliner, mascara, blush, and eyeshadow.

That particular image earned her a lot of attention with over 140-plus comments.