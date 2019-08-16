‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, August 15: Ridge Fires Zoe & Xander

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, August 15 features Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) who returned to Forrester Creations to set the record straight. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) remarked that she had never needed him more. Xander brushed off her comment and asked her about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She told Xander that nobody knew where the designer was. Zoe shared that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) was waiting for her in his office. Xander offered to accompany her and face the music together, per Soap Central.

In another office, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) told her husband that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) did not know where Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) or Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) were. Brooke also wondered if Ridge wasn’t keen on calling the police because his son was involved. Ridge said that he had not heard from Thomas yet.

Xander and Zoe entered the room. Brooke and Ridge expressed their surprise when they saw him because they thought that he was still in London. Xander told them that Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) had told him about Beth and he decided to come back to make sure that the truth in its entirety was told. The couple asked him when he found out about the baby switch. Xander confirmed that he first found out on the day of the annulment. However, Thomas had prevented him from entering the house again and later threatened them all.

Ridge received a call from the authorities. He later told them that Ridge Buckingham (Wayne Brady) had been arrested. After conferring with his wife, the dressmaker told Xander and Zoe never to set foot in the Forrester Creations building again.

Zoe and Xander face Brooke and Ridge and the consequences for the lie they perpetuated. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/QViezIqLfx #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/YvQ3dQJydV — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 15, 2019

At the cabin, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) were going over Beth’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) firsts. There was a knock at the door and Will Spencer (Finnegan George) announced that the baby inspector had arrived. Will, Katie Logan (Heather Tom), and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) wanted to see Beth.

In a moment alone, Liam and Bill bonded, per She Knows Soaps. He confessed that he had not known what to say to Liam when they thought that Beth had died. Instead, Bill said that he had prayed for Hope, Liam, and Beth. Liam thanked Bill and admitted that he needed his father. Bill wanted to hold his granddaughter and promised the infant that life would be good for her.

