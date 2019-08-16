Florida Man Arrested After Threatening To ‘Stab As Many Children As Possible’ At Tampa Elementary School

A Russian-born Florida man was arrested after threatening to stab as many elementary school children as possible in response to their patriotism and pride in America.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that luckily, Andrew Ivan Aman was arrested before any children were harmed in Tampa, Florida. Aman responded violently after a sign at Francis Bellamy Elementary was painted red, white and blue in an American flag motif for back to school.

Aman put a knife in a handbag, intending to “stab as many children as possible” because of their “obnoxious pride in America,” when he was taken into custody before carrying out his plan when his roommate tipped off local police.

The Washington Examiner shared that Aman, 22, “hated America” according to a document released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department.

“If adults get in the way, he planned to stab them as well.”

Aman was taken into custody under the Baker Act, (also called the Florida Mental Health Act), which allows for “involuntary mental evaluations of persons considered to be a threat to themselves or others.”

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Aman was in custody and there was no further danger or safety threat to the students or staff of Bellamy Elementary School.

The Daily Mail says that Aman, who was born in Abakanets, Russia has a history of mental health issues, and explained that he was targeting the school because of their patriotic color scheme, referring to its “obnoxious” national pride.

Aman’s roommate said he shared his plot with him, allowing time for the man to call the police and distract the knife-wielding Florida man until the authorities arrived.

Crystal Clark, chief communications officer for Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office stated that Aman has been sectioned under the Baker Act, and the investigation is still ongoing.

“An investigation is ongoing and charges could follow. However, there is currently no safety threat for students, parents or staff of Bellamy Elementary.”

Ironically, the school is named for Francis Bellamy, who wrote the Pledge of Allegiance in 1882. Bellamy was a resident of Tampa for seven years.

Back in 2017, Aman shared his thoughts on patriotism on social media, saying that it isn’t represented by a love for a particular country.