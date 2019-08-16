Kris Jenner, 63 Caught Having Her Butt Squeezed By 38-Year-Old Boyfriend Corey Gamble In Paparazzi Yacht Pics

Kris Jenner has zero problems with dating a much younger man. The 63-year-0ld is in a long-term relationship with 38-year-old Corey Gamble, with most fans on-board with the whole thing. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star seems happier than ever with Gamble, with recent paparazzi photos appearing to prove that the youthful feel to this relationship is alive and well.

Photos published by The Daily Mail today showed the “momager” and her man aboard a yacht in glitzy Monaco. The newspaper managed to get Kris’ age wrong by three years, but its photos didn’t fail on delivering a reminder of how happy Kris. It looks like The Daily Mail‘s snaps have been trumped by photos from Splash News, though. The media outlet updated its Instagram today with a set of images from the same outing – a swipe to the fourth photo showed Jenner in a fun, but slightly compromising moment.

The image showed Kris standing aboard the vessel in the stylish newspaper-print shirt and shorts she’d opted for. Corey was standing behind his girlfriend with what appeared to be a moment he couldn’t resist: Corey had both hands placed on Kris’ rear in what was clearly a bit of a squeeze. The photo seemed to be a light-hearted one, but it’s definitely been noticed.

Comments left to Splash News‘ update seemed to see a fanbase who’d definitely honed in on the butt squeeze.

“Ohhhh sh*t what’s going on in the 4th pic,” one fan asked jokingly.

“Just lending some support!” Splash News replied.

“What’s up with the 4th pic” was another comment.

“Sorry hon but gotta read some news off your *ss,” a fan amusingly stated with what was likely a reference to Kris’ outfit.

Kris has made no secret of the fact that Corey may well be the one. As ET Online reports, the star has called Gamble her “ride or die.” Corey’s presence in Jenner’s life has caused controversy in the family, though. Season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians saw Kris’ own daughters probe the relationship, with Khloe Kardashian voicing concern over how little the family knows about Gamble. The scene also saw Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West infer the same thought.

By and large, though, the E! show’s clan seems to have accepted that Kris and Corey are here to stay. Kris was formerly married to now-deceased Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn (formerly Bruce) Jenner.

Fans wishing to see more of Kris’ life with Corey should follow Kris’ Instagram.