Daphne Oz Shares Adorable Photos Of New Baby Girl On Instagram

Former The Chew star Daphne Oz posted an adorable series of new photos of the latest addition to her growing family, baby daughter Giovanna Ines Jovanovic, whom the family will call Gigi.

The little girl made her debut on Wednesday evening, August 14 said the health and wellness expert on the social media site at 9:03 p.m.

Daphne posted photos of husband John Jovanovic and their children, all under the age of five, sharing her hospital bed. Seen in the pics were the couple’s gorgeous kids, Philomena “Philo” Bijou, Jovan “John-John” Jr., and Domenica Celine. The couple, who dated in college, have been married since 2010.

Months earlier, Daphne, who is a host on her father Dr. Mehmet Oz’s new show, The Dish on Oz, cut into a pan of lasagna to show off a pink, cheesy filling, revealing that her fourth child would be the third girl in her family of four children. The delicious gender-reveal item, which could also double as dinner, was created by Villa Italian Kitchen who offers a package that also includes garlic rolls and a choice of garden, Greek or Caesar salad reported The Today Show.

Just weeks before giving birth, Daphne said in an interview with People Magazine that her fourth pregnancy was her “hardest physically” and that “trying to feel good in my skin, whether it’s finding little ways to take care of myself or finding clothes that fit in a way that makes me feel good, has made a big difference.”

The Master Chef Junior host, who filmed episodes of the series in the final trimester of her pregnancy, added to People Magazine, “It’s physically daunting. I’ve been pregnant four times in five years now. On the one hand, your body is so resilient, it’s truly incredible what the human body is capable of. But on the other, it’s like, ‘Whoa, can you give me a break for a second?’ ”

It is not known whether or not this is the last child for the couple.

Daphne Oz was a former host of ABC’s The Chew, leaving the show in its sixth season. She co-starred the daytime series alongside chefs Michael Symon, Carla Hall, Mario Batali and lifestyle expert Clinton Kelly and used her position on the panel to encourage viewers to find a way to be indulgent and healthy at the same time.

Daphne looks forward to her TV star father and author mother, Lisa Oz, to be able to continue to enjoy her growing family. Dr. Oz is always looking for teaching opportunities when he shares his time with his grandchildren, reported Closer Weekly. “Try to think about the values they need to have and how you’re going to play with them to reinforce those,” he explained. “[It’s things like] how to deal with failure and how to deal with success.”

Daphne Oz will likely take some well-deserved time off before returning to her gig at The Dish on Oz.