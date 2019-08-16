Camille Kostek’s Skintight Dress Is Driving Instagram Wild

Camille Kostek definitely knows how to turn heads on social media.

As those who follow the blonde bombshell on Instagram know, Camille regularly floors fans with a number of sexy photos in bikinis — most notably from Sports Illustrated spreads. The supermodel also shares photos with fans from various events, and each and every post earns her a ton of attention from her 600,000-plus followers.

In the most recent photo that was shared with fans, Camille sizzles in not one but two new snapshots. In the first photo in the pair, Kostek is all smiles as she seems to be waving to fans outside. The bombshell wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly curled along with a face of subtle makeup, letting her true beauty shine through. She accessorizes the look with a small pair of silver hoop earrings, and her body looks absolutely flawless in a purple, patterned dress that hugs every single one of her curves.

The second image in the series offers fans a little bit more of a full view of the stunning dress that flares out on the bottom. Kostek can also be seen holding a light blue clutch in this particular snapshot, and once again, she’s all smiles for the photo op. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Camille a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 28,000 likes and upward of 150-plus comments.

Some followers took to the post to let Camille know that she looks stunning while countless others commented on her amazing figure. A few other fans took to the post, commenting only with emoji.

“Beautiful I love your dress, what company Is It?” one follower asked.

“You are so beautiful,” another gushed with two pink heart emoji.

“Thank you for sharing your positivity! It’s infectious and we need more of this today,” another fan chimed in.

As fans know, Kostek is currently dating former NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski. The pair regularly gush over one another on social media. In a recent interview with Brobible, the blonde-haired beauty opened up about her relationship with Gronk and what it’s like to have women constantly throwing themselves at him. For the most part, Camille says that it doesn’t really bother her, and she and Rob are usually happy to talk to fans who come up to them.

“We would never snub anyone. I have a memory of being at a club at Mohegan Sun, and he was talking to a group of girls and I was with my friends. He and I saw each other from across the room and both gave each other a thumbs up. We have each other’s backs, and we both trust each other.”

Sounds like the famous duo has things figured out, which is one of the reasons why their relationship works so well.