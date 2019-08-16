‘The Conners’ Star John Goodman Says He Has ‘No Idea’ Where Dan is Going Without Roseanne In Season 2

The actor says he still misses his TV wife.

John Goodman is back on The Conners set to play patriarch Dan Conner, a role he debuted more than 30 years ago on ABC. But with his character’s wife, Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) now resting in peace, Dan’s future is uncertain for Season 2.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Goodman, who is doing double duty on the HBO comedy The Righteous Gemstones, admitted he has “no idea” where Dan Conner is going in Season 2 of ABC’s Roseanne spinoff.

“I have no idea. I didn’t know where I was going last year. Not far,” The Conners star said.

Goodman said that while it wasn’t “scary” to move on from Roseanne after Barr was fired and her character killed off last year, The Conners spinoff had the entire cast feeling “grateful” for the chance to continue on. The actor also admitted that he has not spoken to his TV wife since she was fired from her sitcom over offensive tweets.

“We miss the hell out of her. There’s no doubt about that. Those are shoes you can’t fill… It was actually just like having a death in the family except you don’t have to eat as many covered dishes.”

Goodman went on to describe Roseanne Conner’s opioid overdose death as “interesting” from an acting point of view and admitted it gave the cast a lot to do as they navigated their new life without their mouthy matriarch.

With Season 2 of The Conners on the horizon—the cast just did their first table read for the season 2 opener, titled “Preemies, Weed, and Infidelity,” as previously shared by The Inquisitr—some fans wonder if Goodman’s character Dan will get a love interest.

In the Season 1 Conners episode, titled “O Sister, Where Art Thou,” Katey Sagal guest-starred as Louise, a former high school classmate of Dan’s and the late Roseanne. Sagal’s character returned to Lanford after a failed music career and took a bartending job at Casa Bonita, the same Mexican restaurant Becky Conner (Lecy Goranson) works at. In a surprising scene, Louise later admitted to a Dan that she always had the hots for him, but he made it clear he still loves his late wife.

While fans loved Katey Sagal’s appearance as Louise, John Goodman previously told TMZ there are no plans to make her a permanent love interest for the still-grieving Conner patriarch. Of course, Goodman has also now admitted he has “no idea” where Dan is going, so maybe a date isn’t off the table for the Conner patriarch in Season 2.

The Conners returns to ABC Tuesdays this fall.