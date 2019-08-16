Liam Hemsworth’s Family Reportedly Begging Actor To Cut All Ties With Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth’s family just wants what’s best for the actor during this difficult time in his life.

Amid the messy split between him and his wife, Miley Cyrus, things are getting even messier as Liam’s family is reportedly getting involved. According to The Daily Mail, Liam’s family is doing everything that they can to try and get the actor to cut ties with his estranged wife, and they want to be sure that he cuts off all contact with her.

According to an insider, the family knows that Miley and Liam’s relationship has been toxic for quite some time now, and at the end of the day, they don’t think that Miley and Liam are meant to be together. While things don’t look too good for the famous duo right now, Liam’s family is concerned that they keep saying that they’re “separated” rather than “divorcing,” which means there’s a chance that they may decide to get back together at some point down the road, according to the source.

“They think Liam should cut Miley off and can’t stand the idea of them getting back together. Nobody wants that.”

“They think it’s been on and off so many times that everyone worries about him getting sucked back into the relationship and getting his heart broken again,” the insider says.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Miley and Liam called it quits after less than a year of marriage but roughly 10 years together. Miley’s rep was the first person to confirm the news to the press, sharing that the couple had agreed to “separate” during this time. Cyrus’ rep went on to say that the pair felt it was best to go their own separate ways at this time to focus on themselves and their careers, noting that they still remain dedicated to their pets.

Following the news of the split, Miley made headlines again for packing on the PDA with Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter. As The Inquisitr shared, the couple was spotted vacationing together on a yacht. The two ladies appeared to be all over each other during the getaway, and photos showed the girls holding hands and kissing one another.

Shortly after, Hemsworth broke his silence on Instagram, sharing a photo of a beautiful blue, purple, and orange-colored sky along with a caption to let fans know that he and Miley had decided to separate, and he wishes her nothing but health and happiness going forward.

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false,” he ended the post. “Peace and Love.”