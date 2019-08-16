Andrew Glennon Opens Up On Social Media About Decision To Date Amber Portwood After ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Fans were shocked last month when Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood was arrested for alleged domestic assault. A no-contact order between her and Andrew Glennon has been in place, but some fans are wondering why Andrew got with Amber in the first place. The couple met while she was filming Marriage Boot Camp, and according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Andrew took to social media to defend his decision to date the Teen Mom star.

When one commenter suggested that Andrew “knew” what he was signing up for when dating Amber, he replied to the Instagram comment.

“I only saw her interviews while working that show. But even if I did see the other stuff, is it real? Is it for camera? You can’t really tell. I’m a firm believer of people being able to change, I have. Wasn’t easy. I’m still trying to evolve. If true love sparkles at you, you must give love a chance. You must.”

Andrew and Amber revealed they were dating in 2017. Shortly after announcing the relationship, Amber revealed that she was pregnant with Andrew’s baby. Amber welcomed her second child, a son, in May 2018. The couple named their son James.

Amber was introduced to viewers on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her first child, a daughter, with then-boyfriend Gary Shirley. Cameras continued to follow her on Teen Mom OG. Amber’s life spiraled down, and she ended up choosing a prison sentence over rehab. She was sentenced to serve five years but was released after serving 17 months behind bars. Following her release, Teen Mom OG picked back up after going on a hiatus, and Amber continued to share her life on the show.

Cameras were with Amber when she went to a court hearing at the end of July. Amber’s co-stars Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Cheyenne Floyd also went to Indiana to support their co-star during her court hearing.

After her arrest, Amber stayed relatively quiet on social media, but in recent weeks has returned to Instagram and occasionally posts selfies or quotes. Most recently, Amber shared an image of a shattered heart with a sad caption.

“My god this hurts worst [sic] than anything…” she wrote along with the photo.

It is unclear what she was referring to, though, and Amber didn’t provide any more details.

The season finale of Teen Mom OG airs Monday night on MTV.