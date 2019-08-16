Meghan Markle Not Given This Title Awarded To Other High-Ranking Royals By Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle has reportedly not yet been awarded a royal title by Queen Elizabeth that has previously been bestowed on her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, Princess Anne, Camilla Parker-Bowles and the queen herself.

All of the aforementioned women, according to The Daily Express, have been given an honorary military appointment.

Kate Middleton is Honorary Air Commandant of the RAF Air Cadets. The queen served in the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War II and also trained as a mechanic and driver, reported The Daily Express, and Princess Anne has a claim to 27 military appointments.

The British newspaper also noted that the late Princess Diana was named Colonel-in-Chief of the Princess of Wales’ Regiment, and Prince Charles’ current wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has several military appointments, including a position in the Desert Rats Association in memory of her father.

So why has Meghan reportedly been overlooked for a military position? There are several possible reasons for this oversight.

Although her husband, Prince Harry, held a position of captain after serving in the Royal Military Army for ten years, the fact that Meghan has not yet been granted her British citizenship could be one reason she has not been appointed a military role, despite being the wife of a military man.

Also, the former Suits star might want to focus her royal charity work on other obligations where her personal interests lie, including her work with children, the environment and women’s causes. Meghan is currently the patron of four charities: the National Theatre, the Association of Commonwealth Universities, Mayhew and Smart Works.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex will become Patron of four organizations that reflect the causes and issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare,” stated an official announcement from the royal family. “Her Majesty The Queen has passed on two patronages to The Duchess of Sussex –The National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities. The Queen has held the roles for 45 and 33 years respectively. Her Royal Highness will also take on Patronage of two additional charities as part of her official working portfolio – Smart Works and Mayhew.”

Meghan Markle officially became a working member of the royal family in May of 2018 when she wed the queen’s grandson Prince Harry. The couple became engaged in November 2017.

An American citizen and divorcee, Meghan broke royal barriers by also becoming the first bi-racial member of the clan. Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019, almost one year to the date of their first anniversary.