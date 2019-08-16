Danish Bombshell Model Nina Agdal Drops Jaws In Red Hot Bikini

Nina Agdal appears to be getting the most out of the summer. On Friday, she updated her Instagram account with a double post in which she was enjoying bright blue skies and sunshine while wearing a bikini that showed off her incredible figure.

In the first snap, Agdal posed on her side on a cushion on a yacht. Her sculpted abs and toned hips and thighs were on display as the beauty leaned on one arm. She wore a sexy, red bikini with a bandeau-style top and string bottoms. The red color highlighted her bronzed and flawless skin. She wore a white baseball cap, which she held in place with one hand as the wind blew her long hair. She gave the camera a smile that suggested she was enjoying her day. In the second photo, Agdal smiled as she looked off in the distance, giving off a playful vibe.

Many of the model’s 1.7 million followers enjoyed seeing her lounging in the sun.

“Best served hot,” one admirer wrote.

“This body is off the charts!!!” wrote another.

One fan told Agdal that she was “stunningly beautiful,” while another described the model as a “precious gem.”

“Ok this body is wild,” remarked one fan.

Wild is one way to describe Agdal’s fantastic figure. One thing is certain — her body gets attention. Agdal first made the cover of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue in 2012. She also appeared in the magazine’s 50th anniversary issue in 2014.

Agdal hasn’t spent all of her days on the water. In May, she announced her first collaboration as a designer with Koio brand to create a limited edition sneaker, which features a floral design that is feminine and sporty. The beauty said in an interview with Hampton’s magazine that she wanted to make something versatile she could wear with jeans, shorts or a summer dress.

When asked how her style has evolved over the years, the 27-year-old said that she finally became confident enough to stop following fashion trends and wear what makes her feel the most comfortable.

“I have learned what works for me and what doesn’t, and also, the importance of just having fun with it,” she said, adding that style was an expression of who people are.

“It’s important to add something that’s really you to any look whether it’s a sneaker, a purse or a piece of jewelry,” she said.

Fans wanting to keep up with Agdal can follow her Instagram account.