Sienna Miller Rocks A String Bikini On A Yacht In Spain

Sienna's fit bikini body was on full display during her Spanish yacht trip.

Sienna Miller is putting her bikini body on display while hitting the water on a yacht during a sunny vacation to Spain. The gorgeous 37-year-old actress enjoyed some quality time in the sun with her 28-year-old boyfriend Lucas Zwirner in new paparazzi snaps, as she proudly showed off her seriously toned and fit figure to the world.

The Daily Mail shared new snaps of the age-defying Layer Cake actress showing some skin as she enjoyed her downtime with her man on August 14, while she proved that she most definitely wasn’t afraid to show off some PDA with her man.

Flaunting her toned body in a black triangle two-piece bikini as she and Lucas enjoyed the summer sun in Formentera, Spain, Sienna could be seen stealing some kisses with her man before they hopped into the water to do some cooling off.

In one candid snap, Miller’s amazing figure was on full display in her skimpy string bikini as she stretched her arms up above her head to dive into the blue water as she played around on the boat with her long blonde hair flowing down to her shoulders.

But this isn’t the only look at Sienna’s fit bikini body – including her flat and slim middle – fans have been treated to lately.

As The Inquisitr reported just last week, the star was recently spotted soaking up the sun in another tiny black two-piece as she sailed around the coast of St. Tropez, France, with Lucas.

Sienna’s previously revealed some of her secrets to getting the fit body she’s been showing off in her swimwear lately, telling Harper’s Bazaar in an interview back in 2018 that she’s a big fan of cooking her own food but isn’t necessarily super focused on the most healthy or green diet.

“Cooking is a focus for me,” she said, “but I wouldn’t say healthy … I’m more of a home cook: roasts, some Asian food, pastas and sauces and soups. In terms of, like, chia seed and whatever grains, no. I’m like, ‘Fried eggs and Marmite toast!'”

She’s also opened up about her workout routine, admitting that she’s tried SoulCycle classes “a few times” but actually felt a bit uncomfortable.

“Sometimes I cringe a little bit at the motivational aspect of it, but that’s just because I’m English and we’re not used to saying, ‘You see your dream! Go get it!'” Miller joked while speaking to Vogue in a 2016 interview, adding that her other favorite exercise is yoga.

“I do yoga three times a week,” Miller dished, “more because I’m just searching for some equanimity. It’s very easy to feel exhausted by these schedules and time zones.”