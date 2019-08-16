‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd And Plastic Surgeon Brian Reagan Split, She Moves On With Fox News’ Rick Leventhal

Kelly Dodd reportedly has a new man after splitting from Dr. Brian Reagan.

Kelly Dodd and Brian Reagan’s relationship has been on and off since its start but now, it’s reportedly over for good.

After news of a breakup between the Real Housewives of Orange County star and her plastic surgeon broke earlier this week, Dodd has confirmed that she has already moved on from their months-long relationship and is now dating Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal.

“We met in the Hamptons,” Dodd told People magazine of Leventhal on August 15. “It’s new. But he’s already treated me with more respect than Brian ever did.”

While Dodd was recently seen in a series of posts with Reagan on Instagram, their relationship actually came to an end weeks ago. At the time, Dodd reportedly decided to call it quits with the doctor because she couldn’t take their on-again, off-again relationship anymore and felt that Reagan may have been “using [her] for publicity.”

“He wanted his business on the show. I was just a means to get there. And I only realized that after I caught him cheating on me and realized he’s been seeing someone else all along,” she said.

For his part, Reagan confirmed on Thursday that he was no longer dating the reality star and said their relationship wasn’t easy. In response, Dodd said that she was deeply saddened by the end of their romance and said she wished Reagan the best. Then she tagged her new man, Leventhal, and said “see… we broke up.”

Although Dodd shared a recent photo of herself with Reagan on Instagram as they promoted his business in Los Angeles, she said in the caption that she shared the photo because she had been paid for doing so.

Dodd first began dating Reagan at the end of last year and later confirmed their romance on Instagram. Since then, the couple has been through at least three breakups and filmed some of their special moments together for scenes of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Although Dodd claims she is now in a new relationship with Leventhal, he has not yet confirmed the news on any of his social media pages, nor have they been seen together publicly.

Dodd split from former husband Michael Dodd, the father of her daughter Jolie, in late 2017.

To see more of Dodd and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.