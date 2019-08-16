American Bombshell Joy Corrigan Flaunts Pert Posterior In Neon Green Bodysuit

American bombshell Joy Corrigan sent temperatures in the desert soaring even higher after showcasing her curves in a neon green bodysuit on Instagram. The model posted the picture while asking fans if they were gearing up for Burning Man, a popular music festival held in late August in Northwest Nevada.

The blonde beauty is no doubt used to higher temperatures after moving to Miami at just 14-years-old to pursue modeling. Fortunately, her risk paid off, and Joy has since modeled for Playboy and Maxim, as well as earning contracts with companies like Adore Me, Eberjey and Urban Decay.

In her most recent post, Joy was advertising her own line, Naked Species. The Naked Species website claims the brand believes that “clothing is art redefined into fashion for the conscious human.” The line is environmentally friendly and donates to protect endangered species with each purchase.

On Joy’s personal Instagram, she modeled the neon green bodysuit while looking straight into the camera. The leg slit was extremely high, highlighting her long legs and chiseled hip bones. The neckline scoop of the body suit also revealed her ample cleavage. Her hair was styled into a sleek, slicked-back bun, and the model completed the look with oversized gold hoop earrings. The setting for the picture — a desert with red sand and rocks in the background — was reminiscent of the Nevada landscape, despite being taken in Montauk.

The update earned nearly 6,000 likes and just shy of 200 comments.

“Love everything about this!” wrote fellow model CoryAnne Roberts, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Perfection,” added Maxim model Jamillette Gaxiola, using three clapping emoji.

“OMG absolutely adore,” concluded blogger Alexandra Rodriguez, with a heart exclamation point.

Joy also posted a second picture of the bodysuit, though this time on the Naked Species Instagram page. In this image, she faced away from the camera, giving the audience full view of her backside as she looked over her shoulder. The bodysuit featured a cheeky cut, exposing her pert derriere, and the low cut back of the suit added to the sultriness of the shot. Joy maintained the chic low bun and gold earrings, and added a matching gold necklace for the encore shot.

In the caption, Joy again asked her followers if they had plans to go to Burning Man.

“Yeah i hope to catch ya this [time],” answered fellow Instagram model Zita Vass.

Other comments remarked on the bombshell’s beauty.

“You are gorgeous,” wrote a fan with several red heart emoji.

“Wooow,” echoed another, adding cat heart eye emoji to emphasize the point.