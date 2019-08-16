Sofia Richie Shows Off Curves In Super-Short Dress On Instagram & Fans Notice This Tiny Detail

Sofia Richie’s latest Instagram post has gotten her fans talking. On Friday morning, the 20-year-old model shared two photos of herself rocking a semi-sheer, geometric-patterned dress. Sofia no doubt looked absolutely stunning in the outfit, but some fans seemed to be drawn to one small detail in the shots rather than her beauty.

The photos on Sofia’s Instagram feed showed Scott Disick’s girlfriend close-up sitting on a couch. It seemed that the photo was taken by someone sitting right next to her. The gray, blue, green, and yellow dress hugged every inch of her curves as she leaned in a way that allowed her to rest her elbow on her knee. While the dress did have a high neck and kept her voluptuous chest hidden, it did appear to be semi-sheer and showed the outline of a thick bra. In addition, the dress was super-short, adding another hidden bit of sex appeal.

Sofia’s medium-length blonde hair was pulled to one side, resting under her hand as it fell down her shoulder in waves. She opted for little to no makeup as she pierced the camera with her sharp green eyes.

While the first photo seemed innocent enough, a quick swipe to the right showed another similar photo taken from just a bit farther away. This time, fans caught a small glimpse of what she wore underneath the stunning look.

“Underwear spotted,” one fan wrote with a surprised emoji and a peace sign.

“Pink lace undies?” another asked.

Other similar comments simply stated, “Undies,” “Pink Undies,” and “Le Panties.”

A few fans weren’t so keen on Sofia showing off her intimates in the photo.

“Honey you are showing your underwear…beautiful girl but let us try and be more modest!” one user commented.

“U should really delete the second picture cause ur pink undies are showing,” another said with laughing emoji.

Still, Sofia’s followers must have loved the post, as it garnered over 155,000 likes in just one hour. Many fans opted to focus on the stunning upper half of the photos.

“So beautifulllllll,” one fan wrote.

“How can someone be this pretty,” another said.

“Such a natural beauty,” a third follower added.

“As if you couldn’t get any more perfect,” another wrote with a heart eye emoji.

Sofia has been having a blast partying on a yacht with her closest friends in Italy in celebration of Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday. Other pals on the trip include Kylie’s best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolau, Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott, their daughter Stormi, and more.

Those wishing to see more of Sofia and her yacht getaway can follow her on Instagram.