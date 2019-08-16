Porsha Williams Sizzles In Black Bikini With Burberry-Clad Baby Pilar, Fans Can’t Believe She Just Gave Birth

When it comes to wowing her fans, Porsha Williams is far from done. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star may be making headlines on account of giving it another go with Dennis McKinley, but feedback to this mother’s latest Instagram activity has been more about the sizzling post-baby body. Porsha and Dennis welcomed baby Pilar Jhena five months ago.

Porsha recently took to Instagram for a little mom-and-daughter time. The updates were ticking boxes for seeing the 38-year-old with her little girl, but they doubled up as a reminder of just how sensational Porsha looks as a new mother.

The photos showed Porsha holding Pilar and smiling. Given how besotted this first-time mother is with her baby, the grin was of little surprise. Porsha was wowing in a tiny, sexy, and all-black swimwear look that more than flaunted her post-baby body. Porsha’s black bikini was unusual: Cut-out panels and segmented details added an unusual twist, although the strap details and string brief ties were traditional. Fans saw the star’s curvy hips, flat stomach, toned thighs, and the sexy cleavage that Porsha comes complete with.

Style-wise, fans might argue that Porsha’s little girl had stolen the spotlight. This trendy baby was rocking a Burberry-print swimsuit, with the British designer’s famous check covering the entirety of it. Both mother and daughter had accessorized their looks with some fun headwear. While Porsha had opted for a leopard-print headband, little Pilar had a bow-like piece on her head.

Comments-wise, it looks like this star’s fans are floored. Replies left to all three of Porsha’s bikini updates saw users taken aback, with many seeming to straight-up wonder just how Porsha gave birth only five months ago.

“I’m trying to see what she needs to cover if anything her body looks like she hasn’t pushed her out,” one fan wrote with 153 others agreeing.

“She must’ve had a c-section her stomach look good,” another wrote.

Clearly, the star’s fans were somewhat joking here. That said, the disbelief at how great Porsha looks was crystal-clear.

“Ummmmmm maybe something is wrong with my eyes because I’m looking at the pic thinking how she snap back so fast…” one fan stated.

Porsha had taken to the caption of her Instagram video to talk all things shape. The star’s words were powerful, positive, and balanced, with Porsha seeming to slam the pressure that new mothers face as they work to ping back into shape. While the majority of comments saw fans appreciate the real words, a marked number of comments were still proving that this star’s fans had their jaws dropping.

“If I didn’t see you pregnant….i wouldn’t know you had a baby. Your body is on POINT,” one wrote.

Porsha appears to have gotten back together with McKinnley after the couple split earlier this year.