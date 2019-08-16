Archie Harrison Is Reportedly A Happy Baby, And Here’s The Reason

As Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor nears 3-and-a-half-months-old, new information is coming out on the latest addition to the Sussex squad, and all of it speaks well of the little munchkin.

“He’s a happy baby,” a source close to the Sussexes told People.

Though some babies seem to be genetically happy, research has suggested a lot of it is nurture as well — and it seems as if the best methods are right up Harry and Meghan’s ally.

“For babies, it’s contentedness, serenity and security that make them happy. Twenty times a day, something upsets them and then magically, arms pick them up and they’re fed, or someone comes and rocks them,” says Harvey Karp, MD, professor of pediatrics at the USC School of Medicine (via The Bump).

The three aspects of “contentedness, serenity and security” are in line with what was dubbed by Dr. Karp the “fourth trimester,” to which Meghan Markle is an adherent, per Grazia.

“Meghan read up on this concept before Archie was born,” royal reporter Katie Nicholl confirmed.

The fourth trimester consists of the first three months after a baby is born, and tries to emulate the womb as much as possible to make the transition from uterus to outside world as little of a shock as possible. This means recognizing the baby’s priorities are sleep, lots of snuggling to remind the baby of its time in the womb and very few visitors.

Harry and Meghan have already confessed that baby Archie slept for the first 24 hours after his arrival home (via Yahoo), and the pair also made an effort to introduce Archie to his royal family members as slowly as possible.

However, what’s been even more exciting to royal fans is the news that Archie has inherited his father’s most famous trait: his red hair.

“He has lovely, puffy little legs and tufts of reddish hair. He’s really adorable,” the source told People. Fans have been wondering about the hair of the half-American royal for months, and many will be happy to hear that the ginger gene lives on.

However, apart from the red hair, Harry and Meghan have confessed that they still have not quite decided which parent Archie takes after more.

“We’re still trying to figure that out,” the American actress-turned-royal replied in response to the question.

“Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks. We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really,” Harry continued. “His looks are changing every single day so who knows.”