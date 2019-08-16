Tyler Cameron’s Big Announcement Reportedly Puts Him Out Of Running As New ‘Bachelor’

A new announcement could potentially put Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron out of the running as the next star of ABC’s The Bachelor.

The newest flame of supermodel Gigi Hadid revealed during a recent New York Road Runners event in The Big Apple that he has committed to running marathons in both New York and Chicago this fall, reported Entertainment Tonight. The first marathon scheduled is in Chicago, which is normally held in October. The second, which is held in November, is the New York City Marathon.

He will be running both races in support of ABC Food Tours, reported ET.

The entertainment news website clarified that fall is typically when The Bachelor films its series of episodes. If Tyler is training for a marathon, it is unlikely he will be able to get away to The Bachelor house to film episodes.

Committing to star in a series such as The Bachelor also includes giving up social media, staying silent on any twists and turns that could occur in the season and most of all, committing at least four to five months to being the show lead. While this last point does not mean that the next Bachelor will be filming for that long a period of time, the series star would likely not be able to commit to other projects or outside interests that could shift their focus until the show wraps, airs and concludes. The star would likely then also have to continue promoting the franchise through interviews and media appearances for a period of time after the finale.

This would leave little time for the necessary training it takes for intensive running events such as the Chicago and New York marathons.

Show host Chris Harrison alluded in a recent interview with ET that he thinks that right now, Tyler might not be the man the show is looking for to lead its next season.

“If Tyler is bouncing around from girl to girl and loving the life and enjoying the limelight — which, by the way, good on him. That’s fine,” Chris Harrison stated. “If that’s what you want to do right now, I don’t blame him. He’s probably enjoying life really, really well — but that’s not someone we’re going to want to have as our bachelor or bachelorette. So, it’s about sincerity. It’s about where you are in your life. And if that’s where he is in his life, then he’s not the guy for us.”

Tyler Cameron recently made headlines after he appeared on The Bachelorette‘s season finale and made a date with Hannah Brown, who after becoming engaged to Jed Wyatt, returned his ring and pledged to get together with her second runner up after learning Jed had lied to her throughout their courtship. Tyler was then spotted with supermodel Gigi Hadid days after an overnight date with Hannah Brown.

The Bachelor airs on ABC.